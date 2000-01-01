Pittsburgh - Community Baby Shower

We are super excited to be planning this amazing PITTSBURGH BABY SHOWER - HONORING OUR BEAUTIFUL EXPECTING SINGLE MOTHER'S ❤️❤️





We are calling all businesses in Pittsburgh and surrounding areas.





We're blessing 50 women in underserved communities in the greater Pittsburgh area (single & pregnant or single with children under 2) with a HUGE Baby Shower this upcoming May 25.





If you'd like to make a tax deductible donation to this amazing event, we're accepting goods such as baby & maternity clothes, diapers, bottles, nursery furniture, car seats, strollers and formula.





You can also donate services! If you own a business and would like to provide the ladies with complimentary services or products for the event or vouchers for future please, reach out!





Also, if you're a salon owner and would like to donate services, we're offering express mani's and mini mommy makeovers to the ladies.





Cash donations, of course, will always be accepted for door prizes to assist in rent/utility payments for a few of our honorees.





If you're interested in donating or learning more about the event, you can message me here or send an email to [email protected].





Thank you all in advance for helping us change the lives of women, one woman at a time... who aren't equipped with the proper resources in our community.





You can be an answer to someone's prayer. 3 Special shoutout to Nikki Hayes, TOP TIER Venues, House Of Soul Catering, LLC. for partnering with us to change lives! More info to come! WE ARE ONE AND STRONGER TOGETHER ❤️ 💪🏾





"A Nation Can Rise No Higher Than Its Women"





Shoutout to

Brittnie Johnson for her generous treat donations

Nails By Becca for mini manicure station