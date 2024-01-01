Get ready Moraga to laugh till your claws come out in "Cougars on the Loose" – the comedy show that proves age is just a number!

Join us as we take you on a wild ride through the jungle of middle-aged mischief, where the only rule is: there are no rules!

Watch as these fearless, fabulous, and fiercely funny cougars prowl the stage, sharing hilarious stories about navigating the treacherous terrain of modern dating, raising kids, and regulating hormones. With a collective life experience that could fill an encyclopedia, these women bring the wisdom of ages and the wit of youth together in one purr-fectly hilarious package.

"Cougars on the Loose" promises an uproarious night of comedy that'll leave you roaring with laughter.



