Each year, the Lexington Challenger attracts the rising stars of professional tennis to the Bluegrass. This USTA Pro Circuit event has featured the rising wave of American talent in recent years. The action returns July 28-August 4, 2024 at UK’s Hilary J. Boone Tennis Complex on the campus of the University of Kentucky and features exciting action on the court, showcasing professional Men's and Women's tennis players from around the world.