Kane's K9s & Animal Rescue Merchandise Shop

Excitement is in the air!





Get ready to be part of something extraordinary with Kane's K9s & Animal

Rescue!

We are announcing the opening of an online store front. We are excited about this new avenue of exposure and hope you are also. Each item is custom made for you, therefore there will be a standard 3 day turn around.

Every purchase from this store will bring us closer to achieving our mission.





OUR MISSION: Save as many animals as possible!!!!





100% of the proceeds from items sold in our shop goes to support our rescue animals. Together, we can create a brighter & more compassionate world for the animals that are desperately looking for their forever homes.





Thank you for supporting our mission; your support is invaluable.





Much love and respect,

The Kane's K9s & Animal Rescue Team





P.S. When checking out, please know that making a donation to Zeffy is optional. If you would like to support Zeffy who allows to us use of this platform for free; under the section "Add a contribution to keep the platform we use 100% free!" click the down arrow, select "other" and you can put a donation for as much or as little as you would like. You can also choose not to donate anything to Zeffy by putting a zero. This is completely up to you. :)