Spring Concert: New Beginnings

The Schiller Institute NYC Chorus is presenting a live concert of Rossini, Beethoven & African-American Spirituals.





If you can't make it to the concert, but would like to tune in to the livestream, register here. No Charge, but free-will donations are very welcome!





Ludwig van Beethoven: Spring Sonata for piano and violin, adagio

Gioachino Rossini: Petite Messe Solonnelle, selections

African-American Spirituals





This concert is dedicated to those who are suffering the unspeakable horrors and crimes of war, and to the progenitors of the new paradigm of one humanity, reaffirming the beauty and the sanctity of every human life.



