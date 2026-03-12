Celebration of Hope

Est. Value: $200 | Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay in a one-bedroom suite at the Residence Inn by Marriott Saratoga Springs, complete with a full buffet breakfast. Unwind in spacious, apartment-style accommodations featuring a fully equipped kitchen and access to an indoor pool, all located just minutes from shops, restaurants, and local attractions.



This package also includes a $75 gift card to your choice of Boca Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, or Forno Bistro, perfect for a memorable dining experience during your stay.



Hotel Stay Valid: April 9 – May 31, 2026 & September 8, 2026 – April 1, 2027. Saratoga Springs location only.