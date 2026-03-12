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Fearless! Hudson Valley, Inc.

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Celebration of Hope

1 - Timeless Elegance item
1 - Timeless Elegance item
1 - Timeless Elegance item
1 - Timeless Elegance
$115

Starting bid

Est. Value $287 | Add a touch of elegance and sparkle with this stunning collection featuring an Adrienne Couture gold-tone women’s watch, a watch with shimmering crystal accents and an ivory leather band, a Nolan Miller Glamour Collection triple crystal circle pendant necklace, and a classic cherrywood photo jewelry box.


2 - Saratoga Springs item
2 - Saratoga Springs item
2 - Saratoga Springs item
2 - Saratoga Springs
$90

Starting bid

Est. Value: $200 | Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay in a one-bedroom suite at the Residence Inn by Marriott Saratoga Springs, complete with a full buffet breakfast. Unwind in spacious, apartment-style accommodations featuring a fully equipped kitchen and access to an indoor pool, all located just minutes from shops, restaurants, and local attractions.

This package also includes a $75 gift card to your choice of Boca Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, or Forno Bistro, perfect for a memorable dining experience during your stay.

Hotel Stay Valid: April 9 – May 31, 2026 & September 8, 2026 – April 1, 2027. Saratoga Springs location only.

3 - Sterling Silver Cuff item
3 - Sterling Silver Cuff item
3 - Sterling Silver Cuff
$150

Starting bid

Est. Value $495 | Premium sterling silver cuff with an elegant open design by Kavanagh's Jewelers

4 - Home Spa item
4 - Home Spa item
4 - Home Spa
$60

Starting bid

Est. Value $145 | Relax and recharge with this self-care bundle featuring a $50 gift card to Tangles Salon, bath bombs, shower steamers, satin sleep mask and pillow case, candle, face mask, Mary Kay eye mask, Mary Kay body scrub, and a stylish black bathroom basket - everything you need for a soothing at-home spa experience.

5 - Curls & Cuts item
5 - Curls & Cuts item
5 - Curls & Cuts
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $120 | Complete hair and grooming bundle featuring Woody’s for Men essentials, including body wash, beard wash, and shave cream. Paired with a Women’s hair care collection including Milk Shake volume shampoo and conditioner, mousse, root lifter, hairspray, frizz control shine serum, plus a shower brush, detangling comb, and travel pouch.

6 - Evening To Relax item
6 - Evening To Relax item
6 - Evening To Relax
$55

Starting bid

Est. Value $140 | Enjoy a cozy night in with a pink bathrobe, Betsey Johnson “Lipstick, Bows & Hearts” plush throw, white slippers (size large 8–9), a bottle of Hampton Water Rosé, Zander chocolates, a candle, a sleep mask, and a $15 gift certificate to Glamour 1st Nail Spa

7 - Happy Together item
7 - Happy Together item
7 - Happy Together
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $120 | Enjoy a night of classic '60s hits with two tickets to the Happy Together Tour on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:30 PM at the MJN Convention Center. A perfect evening out for music lovers!

8 - Wine & Dine item
8 - Wine & Dine item
8 - Wine & Dine
$55

Starting bid

Est. Value $140 | Enjoy a curated selection of wines, including Mistura Portugal Red, Snowshell Vineyards Riesling, Brotherhood Riesling, and Hampton Water Rosé, paired with a $50 gift card to Brix Gastropub.

9 - Fresh Lunch item
9 - Fresh Lunch item
9 - Fresh Lunch
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $125 | Enjoy fresh flavors on the go with this convenient bundle featuring a $50 Adams Fairacre Farms gift card, $50 Salad Expressions gift card, an airtight and leakproof bento-style lunch box, chocolates, and two refreshing Partake beverages.

10 - Perfect Blowout item
10 - Perfect Blowout item
10 - Perfect Blowout
$70

Starting bid

Est. Value $180 | Achieve salon-worthy results at home with this complete styling bundle featuring a matching Healthy Heat floral hair dryer and clip-free curler, a hot styling brush, detangling brush, and spa headband.

11 - Sip & Silk item
11 - Sip & Silk item
11 - Sip & Silk
$60

Starting bid

Est. Value $150 | Unwind at home with a premium Christiania Vodka set, then enjoy a delicious meal with a $100 gift card to Silk Factory

12 - Kitchen & Coffee item
12 - Kitchen & Coffee item
12 - Kitchen & Coffee
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $125 | Enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and function with a $50 gift card to Kitchen & Coffee, paired with a curated selection of premium coffees including No. 6 Depot Roastery Mexico Chiapas, Papa’s Dark Roast, Kitchen & Coffee seasonal Panko Blend, and Peekskill Coffee Brazil Roast.

13 - Bingo & Bling item
13 - Bingo & Bling item
13 - Bingo & Bling
$90

Starting bid

Est. Value $226 | Get ready for a high-energy night of music, prizes, and fun with four tickets to Bingo Loco on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM. This bundle also includes a stylish Rivet Locomotive shoulder bag, perfect for your night out!

14 - Golfers Gift item
14 - Golfers Gift item
14 - Golfers Gift
$55

Starting bid

Est. Value $140 | Tee up the perfect combination of sport and relaxation with this fun-filled bundle featuring a Brookstone golf ball ice mold,  flask set with two shot glasses, grilling tools in a golf bag-style carry case, a smashburger set, and a bottle of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka.

15 - Purple Basket item
15 - Purple Basket item
15 - Purple Basket
$30

Starting bid

Est. Value $80 | A coordinated purple collection including tea, a lavender candle, skincare, a bracelet, and stylish accessories in shades of purple.

16 - Tea For Two item
16 - Tea For Two item
16 - Tea For Two
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $130 | Create the perfect cozy moment with a soft plush throw,  spa socks, a ceramic teapot with matching cups, and a selection of organic teas, including chamomile and peppermint. Complete with soy candles and thoughtful touches, this basket is perfect for relaxing, unwinding, and sharing a peaceful moment together.

17 - Jo Koy item
17 - Jo Koy item
17 - Jo Koy
$70

Starting bid

Est. Value $180 | Enjoy a night of laughs with two tickets to see Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour on Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM. Don’t miss this unforgettable comedy experience!

18 - Finishing Touches item
18 - Finishing Touches item
18 - Finishing Touches
$70

Starting bid

Est. Value $180 | Add the perfect final details with this elegant set featuring a Kendra Scott red, white, and blue bracelet and matching necklace, paired with a $50 gift certificate to Broadway Tailors

19 - Wine & Cheese item
19 - Wine & Cheese item
19 - Wine & Cheese
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $125 | Enjoy the perfect night in with a selection of wines, including Millbrook Winery “Country White” and Chateau Le Cabin, paired with two Gratsi wine glasses, an XOXO cheese board with knife, and a Smoky Rose glass dish from Hudson Beach Glass.

20 - Kate Spade Tote item
20 - Kate Spade Tote item
20 - Kate Spade Tote
$240

Starting bid

Est. Value $600 | Disney x Kate Spade New York Reversible Minnie Tote and matching Wallet. Crafted from leather, featuring an open-top design, detachable wristlet, and iconic spade logo. Paired perfectly, the compact bifold wallet keeps your credit cards, cash, coins, and more organized while fitting seamlessly into your bag.

21 - Brew Bus & Distillery item
21 - Brew Bus & Distillery item
21 - Brew Bus & Distillery
$95

Starting bid

Est. Value $240 | Skip the hassle and enjoy the show! This package includes two seats on the Brew Bus to a Bethel Woods concert, featuring comfortable, full-size transportation with a restroom. Pickup locations vary based on passenger demand. Plus, enjoy a Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery tour and tasting for four and see where New York’s whiskey revolution began.

22 - Take Me Away item
22 - Take Me Away item
22 - Take Me Away
$75

Starting bid

Est. Value $190 | Travel in style with this sleek bundle featuring a 20” blue hard-shell carry-on luggage with a cup holder and USB port, a Kroser Melody 16" laptop backpack, and a compact zippered jewelry carrying case.

23 - Cream & Hebe item
23 - Cream & Hebe
$280

Starting bid

Est. Value $700 | Elevate your wellness routine with this stylish bundle from Cream Boutique, featuring a gym bag, Pilates socks, apparel, jewelry, and more. Plus, enjoy a $400 gift certificate to Hebe Medical Spa for a laser facial.

24 - Glow & Restore item
24 - Glow & Restore item
24 - Glow & Restore
$70

Starting bid

Est. Value $180 | Pamper yourself with this luxurious Mary Kay bundle featuring hydrogel eye patches, Thinking of Love perfume, satin body lotion, exfoliating powder, a hydrating sheet mask, and a Bondir-R2 Pro percussive massager.

25 - Comic Con item
25 - Comic Con item
25 - Comic Con
$160

Starting bid

Est. Value $400 | Enjoy a day of fun and fandom with four tickets to Comic Con at the MJN Convention Center, valid for Saturday, August 1, or Sunday, August 2 (10 AM–4 PM). Perfect for families and fans of all ages!

26 - Norma’s Café item
26 - Norma’s Café item
26 - Norma’s Café
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $125 | Savor a peaceful moment with a $50 Norma’s Café gift card, paired with a curated tea set including a mug, tea infuser, artisan soap, hand-illustrated cards, and Moody Bars chocolate.

27 - Statement Bowl item
27 - Statement Bowl item
27 - Statement Bowl
$70

Starting bid

Est. Value $180 | A large, hand-cast green glass bowl, beautifully crafted and perfect for display or entertaining.

28 - Feeling Lucky item
28 - Feeling Lucky item
28 - Feeling Lucky
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $126 | Feeling lucky? Bid to win every lottery ticket on this board and enjoy multiple chances to reveal your winnings. $126 worth of lottery tickets included.

29 - Wellness & Style item
29 - Wellness & Style item
29 - Wellness & Style
$90

Starting bid

Est. Value $225 | Feel your best with this stylish and functional bundle featuring Helera high-waisted striped yoga leggings (small), Helera stretch work pants with pockets (small), a $100 gift certificate to Centered Way Yoga, a Crose & Kross women’s watch, and a selection of Mary Kay beauty essentials.

30 - Shop & Dine item
30 - Shop & Dine item
30 - Shop & Dine
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $123 | Treat yourself to a stylish Kate Spade card wallet, plus a $50 gift card to Brix Gastropub and a $30 gift card to Cosimo’s Woodbury, perfect for enjoying great meals out in style.

31 - Skincare item
31 - Skincare item
31 - Skincare
$55

Starting bid

Est. Value $140 | Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing mix of skincare and cozy comforts. This bundle includes Mary Kay Hydrating Lotion, Exfoliating Powder, a Hydrating Sheet Mask, and a Clear Proof Acne Set, paired with Bath & Body Works Champagne Apple & Honey Body Wash and two Cocosoy candles. 

32 - In The Moment item
32 - In The Moment item
32 - In The Moment
$30

Starting bid

Est. Value $80 | Slow down and savor the moment with this calming bundle featuring a Papyrus journal, a set of luxury 10" taper candles, a women's" pashmina shawl, a Stoneglow cranberry spa reed diffuser, and lemon soap.

33 - His & Hers Watches item
33 - His & Hers Watches item
33 - His & Hers Watches
$85

Starting bid

Est. Value $208 | A timeless pair featuring a Marcel Drucker women’s watch and an Invicta Men’s Pro Diver quartz watch with a two-tone stainless steel band, perfect for everyday style or a meaningful gift.

34 - At Home item
34 - At Home item
34 - At Home
$40

Starting bid

Est. Value $95 | Create a warm and inviting space with this cozy décor bundle featuring three battery-operated candles with remote control, three rustic candle holders, a crystal picture frame, and a decorative “Hope” sign.

35 - Blippi item
35 - Blippi item
35 - Blippi
$90

Starting bid

Est. Value $230 | Join the fun with a family four-pack to the Be Like Blippi Tour on Friday, May 29, at 6:00 PM. Perfect for young fans, this interactive live show brings Blippi’s adventures to the stage for an exciting and memorable experience.

Section 202, Row F, Seats 1-4

36 - Sourdough Starter item
36 - Sourdough Starter item
36 - Sourdough Starter
$35

Starting bid

Est. Value $85 | Begin your sourdough journey with this thoughtfully curated kit, just add flour! This set includes everything you need to bake your first loaf, including a live sourdough starter, banneton proofing basket, bread sling, starter jar, dough whisk, scraper, brush, and a step-by-step guide, “Please Pass the Bread”.

37 - Wine Lover item
37 - Wine Lover item
37 - Wine Lover
$60

Starting bid

Est. Value $149 | Enjoy a curated selection of five wines, including Ariel Chardonnay, Fog Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, Echeverria Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Warwick Valley Black Dirt Red, and L’Odalet Pays d’Oc Rosé. This bundle also includes four stemless wine glasses and a stylish metal wine carrier, perfect for entertaining or gifting.

38 - Feeling Lucky item
38 - Feeling Lucky item
38 - Feeling Lucky
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value Priceless | Bid to win every lottery ticket on this board and enjoy multiple chances to reveal your winnings. $126 worth of lottery tickets included.

39 - Get The Led Out item
39 - Get The Led Out item
39 - Get The Led Out item
39 - Get The Led Out
$80

Starting bid

Est. Value $198 | Enjoy a night of classic rock with two tickets to Get the Led Out on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 PM at the MJN Convention Center. Section 102, Row L, Seat 16

This package also includes a fun music-themed bundle featuring a musical hat, purse, nails, socks, and flag.

40 - To The Beach item
40 - To The Beach item
40 - To The Beach
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $130 | Get ready for sun and fun with this beach-ready collection featuring a $50 Panera gift card, a mini white backpack/purse, two beach towels, two water cups with screw-top lids and straws, refreshing Partake beverages, a sweet lemonade home décor piece, and a convenient beach hat holder for your purse.

41 - Apple Greens Golf item
41 - Apple Greens Golf item
41 - Apple Greens Golf
$95

Starting bid

Est. Value $240 | Enjoy a weekday round of golf for four at Apple Greens Golf Course. This package includes 18 holes of golf for four players, valid Monday–Thursday. (Green fees included; carts and holidays excluded.) Valid until October 2026.

42 - Sip & Lounge item
42 - Sip & Lounge item
42 - Sip & Lounge
$50

Starting bid

Est. Value $125 | Enjoy a delicious meal with a $75 gift card to Storm King Lounge, and then unwind at home with a premium Christiania Vodka set.

43 - Family Games item
43 - Family Games item
43 - Family Games
$80

Starting bid

Est. Value $200 | Bring everyone together for hours of fun with this family game bundle featuring favorites like Rummikub, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, and more. Perfect for game nights, family gatherings, and friendly competition.

44 - Pamper item
44 - Pamper item
44 - Pamper
$65

Starting bid

Est. Value $160 | Pamper yourself with this beauty bundle featuring Mary Kay Satin Body, TimeWise Age Minimizers (2), exfoliating powder, hydrating lotion, Enchanted Wish fragrance, mask, and Clear Proof cleansing gel, plus a cozy Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun candle from Bath & Body Works

45 - Family Portrait item
45 - Family Portrait item
45 - Family Portrait item
45 - Family Portrait
$140

Starting bid

Est. Value $350 | Capture lasting memories with a $350 gift certificate toward a professional family portrait session by Tara Cirigliano Photography, perfect for celebrating milestones or creating timeless keepsakes.

46 - Relax & Renew item
46 - Relax & Renew item
46 - Relax & Renew
$90

Starting bid

Est. Value $225 | Treat yourself to a rejuvenating self-care experience with this spa-inspired bundle featuring a one-hour European facial gift certificate, a NuvoMed compression hand massager, PediVac callus remover, foot care essentials, soothing bath and body products, candles, and more. Perfect for unwinding, refreshing your routine, and indulging in a little well-deserved relaxation.

47 - Coolest Birthday Party item
47 - Coolest Birthday Party item
47 - Coolest Birthday Party
$120

Starting bid

Est. Value $295 | Host an unforgettable birthday celebration at McCann Ice Arena for up to 10 kids! This package includes a private party room or locker room, skate rentals, pizza and chips, soft drinks or hot cocoa, two hours of skating, and a dedicated party host, everything you need for a fun and stress-free party.

48 - Kitchen Essentials item
48 - Kitchen Essentials item
48 - Kitchen Essentials
$40

Starting bid

Est. Value $100 | Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile bundle featuring an Aarti Sequeira 2-in-1 compact pressure cooker and slow cooker, perfect for small-batch meals, paired with a Big Boss 700-watt stainless steel juicer for fresh, homemade juices.

49 - Killers of Kill Tony item
49 - Killers of Kill Tony item
49 - Killers of Kill Tony
$25

Starting bid

Est. Value $60 | Enjoy an evening of live comedy with two tickets to Killers of Kill Tony on Thursday, April 30, at 7:00 PM at the MJN Convention Center, perfect for a fun night out!

Section 202, Row I, Seats 6-7

50 - 43" 4K Smart TV item
50 - 43" 4K Smart TV item
50 - 43" 4K Smart TV
$60

Starting bid

Est. Value $150 | Enjoy stunning picture quality with this 43” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV featuring Dolby Vision® and HDR for vibrant color and clarity, plus Dolby Audio™ for immersive sound. With built-in Wi-Fi and access to 250+ apps, stream your favorite shows, movies, and live channels with ease.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!