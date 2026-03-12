Celebration of Hope

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
Hosted by
About this event
Starting bid
Est. Value $287 | Add a touch of elegance and sparkle with this stunning collection featuring an Adrienne Couture gold-tone women’s watch, a watch with shimmering crystal accents and an ivory leather band, a Nolan Miller Glamour Collection triple crystal circle pendant necklace, and a classic cherrywood photo jewelry box.
Starting bid
Est. Value: $200 | Enjoy a relaxing overnight stay in a one-bedroom suite at the Residence Inn by Marriott Saratoga Springs, complete with a full buffet breakfast. Unwind in spacious, apartment-style accommodations featuring a fully equipped kitchen and access to an indoor pool, all located just minutes from shops, restaurants, and local attractions.
This package also includes a $75 gift card to your choice of Boca Bistro, Chianti Il Ristorante, or Forno Bistro, perfect for a memorable dining experience during your stay.
Hotel Stay Valid: April 9 – May 31, 2026 & September 8, 2026 – April 1, 2027. Saratoga Springs location only.
Starting bid
Est. Value $495 | Premium sterling silver cuff with an elegant open design by Kavanagh's Jewelers
Starting bid
Est. Value $145 | Relax and recharge with this self-care bundle featuring a $50 gift card to Tangles Salon, bath bombs, shower steamers, satin sleep mask and pillow case, candle, face mask, Mary Kay eye mask, Mary Kay body scrub, and a stylish black bathroom basket - everything you need for a soothing at-home spa experience.
Starting bid
Est. Value $120 | Complete hair and grooming bundle featuring Woody’s for Men essentials, including body wash, beard wash, and shave cream. Paired with a Women’s hair care collection including Milk Shake volume shampoo and conditioner, mousse, root lifter, hairspray, frizz control shine serum, plus a shower brush, detangling comb, and travel pouch.
Starting bid
Est. Value $140 | Enjoy a cozy night in with a pink bathrobe, Betsey Johnson “Lipstick, Bows & Hearts” plush throw, white slippers (size large 8–9), a bottle of Hampton Water Rosé, Zander chocolates, a candle, a sleep mask, and a $15 gift certificate to Glamour 1st Nail Spa
Starting bid
Est. Value $120 | Enjoy a night of classic '60s hits with two tickets to the Happy Together Tour on Tuesday, June 16, at 7:30 PM at the MJN Convention Center. A perfect evening out for music lovers!
Starting bid
Est. Value $140 | Enjoy a curated selection of wines, including Mistura Portugal Red, Snowshell Vineyards Riesling, Brotherhood Riesling, and Hampton Water Rosé, paired with a $50 gift card to Brix Gastropub.
Starting bid
Est. Value $125 | Enjoy fresh flavors on the go with this convenient bundle featuring a $50 Adams Fairacre Farms gift card, $50 Salad Expressions gift card, an airtight and leakproof bento-style lunch box, chocolates, and two refreshing Partake beverages.
Starting bid
Est. Value $180 | Achieve salon-worthy results at home with this complete styling bundle featuring a matching Healthy Heat floral hair dryer and clip-free curler, a hot styling brush, detangling brush, and spa headband.
Starting bid
Est. Value $150 | Unwind at home with a premium Christiania Vodka set, then enjoy a delicious meal with a $100 gift card to Silk Factory
Starting bid
Est. Value $125 | Enjoy the perfect blend of flavor and function with a $50 gift card to Kitchen & Coffee, paired with a curated selection of premium coffees including No. 6 Depot Roastery Mexico Chiapas, Papa’s Dark Roast, Kitchen & Coffee seasonal Panko Blend, and Peekskill Coffee Brazil Roast.
Starting bid
Est. Value $226 | Get ready for a high-energy night of music, prizes, and fun with four tickets to Bingo Loco on Saturday, May 30, 2026, at 7:30 PM. This bundle also includes a stylish Rivet Locomotive shoulder bag, perfect for your night out!
Starting bid
Est. Value $140 | Tee up the perfect combination of sport and relaxation with this fun-filled bundle featuring a Brookstone golf ball ice mold, flask set with two shot glasses, grilling tools in a golf bag-style carry case, a smashburger set, and a bottle of Smirnoff No. 21 Vodka.
Starting bid
Est. Value $80 | A coordinated purple collection including tea, a lavender candle, skincare, a bracelet, and stylish accessories in shades of purple.
Starting bid
Est. Value $130 | Create the perfect cozy moment with a soft plush throw, spa socks, a ceramic teapot with matching cups, and a selection of organic teas, including chamomile and peppermint. Complete with soy candles and thoughtful touches, this basket is perfect for relaxing, unwinding, and sharing a peaceful moment together.
Starting bid
Est. Value $180 | Enjoy a night of laughs with two tickets to see Jo Koy: Just Being Koy Tour on Friday, April 24 at 8:00 PM. Don’t miss this unforgettable comedy experience!
Starting bid
Est. Value $180 | Add the perfect final details with this elegant set featuring a Kendra Scott red, white, and blue bracelet and matching necklace, paired with a $50 gift certificate to Broadway Tailors
Starting bid
Est. Value $125 | Enjoy the perfect night in with a selection of wines, including Millbrook Winery “Country White” and Chateau Le Cabin, paired with two Gratsi wine glasses, an XOXO cheese board with knife, and a Smoky Rose glass dish from Hudson Beach Glass.
Starting bid
Est. Value $600 | Disney x Kate Spade New York Reversible Minnie Tote and matching Wallet. Crafted from leather, featuring an open-top design, detachable wristlet, and iconic spade logo. Paired perfectly, the compact bifold wallet keeps your credit cards, cash, coins, and more organized while fitting seamlessly into your bag.
Starting bid
Est. Value $240 | Skip the hassle and enjoy the show! This package includes two seats on the Brew Bus to a Bethel Woods concert, featuring comfortable, full-size transportation with a restroom. Pickup locations vary based on passenger demand. Plus, enjoy a Tuthilltown Spirits Distillery tour and tasting for four and see where New York’s whiskey revolution began.
Starting bid
Est. Value $190 | Travel in style with this sleek bundle featuring a 20” blue hard-shell carry-on luggage with a cup holder and USB port, a Kroser Melody 16" laptop backpack, and a compact zippered jewelry carrying case.
Starting bid
Est. Value $700 | Elevate your wellness routine with this stylish bundle from Cream Boutique, featuring a gym bag, Pilates socks, apparel, jewelry, and more. Plus, enjoy a $400 gift certificate to Hebe Medical Spa for a laser facial.
Starting bid
Est. Value $180 | Pamper yourself with this luxurious Mary Kay bundle featuring hydrogel eye patches, Thinking of Love perfume, satin body lotion, exfoliating powder, a hydrating sheet mask, and a Bondir-R2 Pro percussive massager.
Starting bid
Est. Value $400 | Enjoy a day of fun and fandom with four tickets to Comic Con at the MJN Convention Center, valid for Saturday, August 1, or Sunday, August 2 (10 AM–4 PM). Perfect for families and fans of all ages!
Starting bid
Est. Value $125 | Savor a peaceful moment with a $50 Norma’s Café gift card, paired with a curated tea set including a mug, tea infuser, artisan soap, hand-illustrated cards, and Moody Bars chocolate.
Starting bid
Est. Value $180 | A large, hand-cast green glass bowl, beautifully crafted and perfect for display or entertaining.
Starting bid
Est. Value $126 | Feeling lucky? Bid to win every lottery ticket on this board and enjoy multiple chances to reveal your winnings. $126 worth of lottery tickets included.
Starting bid
Est. Value $225 | Feel your best with this stylish and functional bundle featuring Helera high-waisted striped yoga leggings (small), Helera stretch work pants with pockets (small), a $100 gift certificate to Centered Way Yoga, a Crose & Kross women’s watch, and a selection of Mary Kay beauty essentials.
Starting bid
Est. Value $123 | Treat yourself to a stylish Kate Spade card wallet, plus a $50 gift card to Brix Gastropub and a $30 gift card to Cosimo’s Woodbury, perfect for enjoying great meals out in style.
Starting bid
Est. Value $140 | Treat yourself or someone special to a relaxing mix of skincare and cozy comforts. This bundle includes Mary Kay Hydrating Lotion, Exfoliating Powder, a Hydrating Sheet Mask, and a Clear Proof Acne Set, paired with Bath & Body Works Champagne Apple & Honey Body Wash and two Cocosoy candles.
Starting bid
Est. Value $80 | Slow down and savor the moment with this calming bundle featuring a Papyrus journal, a set of luxury 10" taper candles, a women's" pashmina shawl, a Stoneglow cranberry spa reed diffuser, and lemon soap.
Starting bid
Est. Value $208 | A timeless pair featuring a Marcel Drucker women’s watch and an Invicta Men’s Pro Diver quartz watch with a two-tone stainless steel band, perfect for everyday style or a meaningful gift.
Starting bid
Est. Value $95 | Create a warm and inviting space with this cozy décor bundle featuring three battery-operated candles with remote control, three rustic candle holders, a crystal picture frame, and a decorative “Hope” sign.
Starting bid
Est. Value $230 | Join the fun with a family four-pack to the Be Like Blippi Tour on Friday, May 29, at 6:00 PM. Perfect for young fans, this interactive live show brings Blippi’s adventures to the stage for an exciting and memorable experience.
Section 202, Row F, Seats 1-4
Starting bid
Est. Value $85 | Begin your sourdough journey with this thoughtfully curated kit, just add flour! This set includes everything you need to bake your first loaf, including a live sourdough starter, banneton proofing basket, bread sling, starter jar, dough whisk, scraper, brush, and a step-by-step guide, “Please Pass the Bread”.
Starting bid
Est. Value $149 | Enjoy a curated selection of five wines, including Ariel Chardonnay, Fog Mountain Cabernet Sauvignon, Echeverria Reserva Sauvignon Blanc, Warwick Valley Black Dirt Red, and L’Odalet Pays d’Oc Rosé. This bundle also includes four stemless wine glasses and a stylish metal wine carrier, perfect for entertaining or gifting.
Starting bid
Est. Value Priceless | Bid to win every lottery ticket on this board and enjoy multiple chances to reveal your winnings. $126 worth of lottery tickets included.
Starting bid
Est. Value $198 | Enjoy a night of classic rock with two tickets to Get the Led Out on Friday, May 22, at 7:30 PM at the MJN Convention Center. Section 102, Row L, Seat 16
This package also includes a fun music-themed bundle featuring a musical hat, purse, nails, socks, and flag.
Starting bid
Est. Value $130 | Get ready for sun and fun with this beach-ready collection featuring a $50 Panera gift card, a mini white backpack/purse, two beach towels, two water cups with screw-top lids and straws, refreshing Partake beverages, a sweet lemonade home décor piece, and a convenient beach hat holder for your purse.
Starting bid
Est. Value $240 | Enjoy a weekday round of golf for four at Apple Greens Golf Course. This package includes 18 holes of golf for four players, valid Monday–Thursday. (Green fees included; carts and holidays excluded.) Valid until October 2026.
Starting bid
Est. Value $125 | Enjoy a delicious meal with a $75 gift card to Storm King Lounge, and then unwind at home with a premium Christiania Vodka set.
Starting bid
Est. Value $200 | Bring everyone together for hours of fun with this family game bundle featuring favorites like Rummikub, Chutes and Ladders, Scrabble, and more. Perfect for game nights, family gatherings, and friendly competition.
Starting bid
Est. Value $160 | Pamper yourself with this beauty bundle featuring Mary Kay Satin Body, TimeWise Age Minimizers (2), exfoliating powder, hydrating lotion, Enchanted Wish fragrance, mask, and Clear Proof cleansing gel, plus a cozy Pumpkin Cinnamon Bun candle from Bath & Body Works
Starting bid
Est. Value $350 | Capture lasting memories with a $350 gift certificate toward a professional family portrait session by Tara Cirigliano Photography, perfect for celebrating milestones or creating timeless keepsakes.
Starting bid
Est. Value $225 | Treat yourself to a rejuvenating self-care experience with this spa-inspired bundle featuring a one-hour European facial gift certificate, a NuvoMed compression hand massager, PediVac callus remover, foot care essentials, soothing bath and body products, candles, and more. Perfect for unwinding, refreshing your routine, and indulging in a little well-deserved relaxation.
Starting bid
Est. Value $295 | Host an unforgettable birthday celebration at McCann Ice Arena for up to 10 kids! This package includes a private party room or locker room, skate rentals, pizza and chips, soft drinks or hot cocoa, two hours of skating, and a dedicated party host, everything you need for a fun and stress-free party.
Starting bid
Est. Value $100 | Upgrade your kitchen with this versatile bundle featuring an Aarti Sequeira 2-in-1 compact pressure cooker and slow cooker, perfect for small-batch meals, paired with a Big Boss 700-watt stainless steel juicer for fresh, homemade juices.
Starting bid
Est. Value $60 | Enjoy an evening of live comedy with two tickets to Killers of Kill Tony on Thursday, April 30, at 7:00 PM at the MJN Convention Center, perfect for a fun night out!
Section 202, Row I, Seats 6-7
Starting bid
Est. Value $150 | Enjoy stunning picture quality with this 43” 4K Ultra HD Smart TV featuring Dolby Vision® and HDR for vibrant color and clarity, plus Dolby Audio™ for immersive sound. With built-in Wi-Fi and access to 250+ apps, stream your favorite shows, movies, and live channels with ease.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!