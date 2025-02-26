OSGF's Feast in the Field Auction

Take advantage of this very unique and rare opportunity to purchase a reprint of a one-of-a-kind piece of art from Mrs. Mellon’s collection in the Oak Spring Library. Sophie Grandval (French, b. 1936) The Four Seasons Oil on canvas, 16" x 20" prints Locally framed in Marshall, VA Pictured: Summer, Fall and Winter (not pictured: Spring) Bunny Mellon (1910-2014) purchased about 60 watercolors during her lifetime by the French artist Sophie Grandval-Justice. Several of these drawings were commissioned by Bunny in the 1980s for a publication on ‘Le Potager du Roi.’ The book, unfortunately, never made it to press, but Bunny Mellon’s interest in Sophie’s work instilled in her a desire to collect other botanical works of art. Sophie was first introduced to Bunny through her close friend, Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018). Sophie was born in Paris and she began her art career studying engraving under the Polish artist, Johnny Friedlaender (1912-1992). Later she created textile designs that led to commissions for several fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dessés, Dior and Givenchy. Her textile patterns were exhibited at the Galerie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, 1958, and from that exhibition, she was encouraged to paint on a regular basis by Lucien Duran, an art dealer from Paris. Sophie’s painting creates seemingly naïve compositions that approach the style of some ancient prints and drawings. Kazuko Koike describes Sophie’s artistic process in Creation: International Design, Art & Illustration, 1990: “Mrs. Grandval is different. She begins by observing flowers closely, bringing a halt to the constant flow of time. Then she draws. It is at this step that the ordinary is transformed to the extraordinary. Her secret productive powers come from her eyes, her sense of smell, her hearing, her hands. She effects wondrous changes of dimension. Perhaps this is why she says that all of her flowers are only figments of her imagination.” Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.

