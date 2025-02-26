OSGF's Feast in the Field Auction

Enjoy a private farm-to-table dinner for a group of up to 8, curated and prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve. Dinner will be held in the Biocultural Conservation Farm's Citrus Glasshouse--a recently renovated space on the farm that will feature a place to gather around the table surrounded by interesting and special plants.
Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Plan to arrive for libations and a tour of the farm at 6:30pm, dinner to follow at 7pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Enjoy a private farm-to-table dinner for a group of up to 8, curated and prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve. Dinner will be held in the Biocultural Conservation Farm's Citrus Glasshouse--a recently renovated space on the farm that will feature a place to gather around the table surrounded by interesting and special plants.
Date: Thursday, October 2, 2025
Plan to arrive for libations and a tour of the farm at 6:30pm, dinner to follow at 7pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Private Dinner in the Main Residence
$800
Starting bid
Private dinner in the Mellon dining room to kick off the holiday season! Dinner will be scheduled on the offered date, with cocktails in the residence living room, followed by dinner, and concluding with coffee and conversation in the Gothic Room. This is a rare opportunity to see the Mellon's residence and enjoy a cozy and memorable meal with your friends. This private dinner is for up to 8 guests, and will feature amazing culinary offerings from our Chef Jason Neve.
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Plan to arrive for cocktails at 6:30pm, dinner to follow at 7pm, and coffee and conversation concludes the evening. Guests will depart by 9pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Private dinner in the Mellon dining room to kick off the holiday season! Dinner will be scheduled on the offered date, with cocktails in the residence living room, followed by dinner, and concluding with coffee and conversation in the Gothic Room. This is a rare opportunity to see the Mellon's residence and enjoy a cozy and memorable meal with your friends. This private dinner is for up to 8 guests, and will feature amazing culinary offerings from our Chef Jason Neve.
Date: Thursday, December 11, 2025
Plan to arrive for cocktails at 6:30pm, dinner to follow at 7pm, and coffee and conversation concludes the evening. Guests will depart by 9pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Farm to Table Private Group Cooking Class
$500
Starting bid
Enjoy an afternoon of cooking fun with the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's very own Chef Jason Neve! This private cooking class will be available for up to 6 people. The class will run from 10am-1pm on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in the old historic School House Building on Rokeby Farm, and will conclude with an optional tour of the Biocultural Conservation Farm.
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time: TBD
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Enjoy an afternoon of cooking fun with the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's very own Chef Jason Neve! This private cooking class will be available for up to 6 people. The class will run from 10am-1pm on Saturday, September 13, 2025 in the old historic School House Building on Rokeby Farm, and will conclude with an optional tour of the Biocultural Conservation Farm.
Date: Saturday, September 13, 2025
Time: TBD
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Private Schoolhouse Sunset Soirée
$500
Starting bid
Winner of this experience will enjoy a special evening of libations and freshly made woodfired pizza, prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve, on the newly renovated Schoolhouse back patio. The Schoolhouse is the oldest building on the OSGF property, dating back to the 1800's. It currently serves as the space for artists and scholars in residence to come together for farm to table meals, and has recently been renovated to include a beautiful gathering space that overlooks the newly planted arboretum on Rokeby Farm. This private dinner is for up to 8 guests and will feature freshly made woodfired pizza and libations made by our Chef Jason Neve.
Date: Friday, September 19, 2025
Plan to arrive for libations at 6:30pm. The Chef will prepare pizza alongside guests on the patio as the sun is setting over Rokeby Farm. Guests to depart by 9pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Winner of this experience will enjoy a special evening of libations and freshly made woodfired pizza, prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve, on the newly renovated Schoolhouse back patio. The Schoolhouse is the oldest building on the OSGF property, dating back to the 1800's. It currently serves as the space for artists and scholars in residence to come together for farm to table meals, and has recently been renovated to include a beautiful gathering space that overlooks the newly planted arboretum on Rokeby Farm. This private dinner is for up to 8 guests and will feature freshly made woodfired pizza and libations made by our Chef Jason Neve.
Date: Friday, September 19, 2025
Plan to arrive for libations at 6:30pm. The Chef will prepare pizza alongside guests on the patio as the sun is setting over Rokeby Farm. Guests to depart by 9pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Private Tour of the Oak Spring Garden, Gallery and Barn
$600
Starting bid
Join Oak Spring Garden Foundation's own Kathy Olimpi, Assistant to the President, for a very special private tour of the Oak Spring Gardens, Gallery and Broodmare Barn. This private tour will be available for a group of up to 8 people and will include a guided walk through Mrs. Mellon's stunning walled garden and greenhouse, the Memory House and Gallery featuring the JFK Memorial exhibit, as well as the Broodmare Barn.
The exhibit titled, "The Final Resting Place Of President John F. Kennedy: The Untold Story Of A Lost Memorial", celebrates the discovery of a poignant but never fully implemented memorial for the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy. The memorial was designed by Jean Schlumberger, then at Tiffany & Co., with support from Rachel ‘Bunny’ Lambert Mellon at the request of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The exhibition celebrated these friendships using archival material from the Oak Spring Garden Library. It also features a new art project by Sara Lindsay, an alumnus of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation Artist in Residency Program.
The Broodmare Barn was one of the properties associated with Paul Mellon's Rokeby Stables racing business. Originally constructed in 1949, renovations of the barn were completed in 2017, and the space now includes guest accommodations for program participants and other visitors. The rooms are furnished with replicas of artwork from Paul Mellon's collection, and original details of the barn have been preserved.
Tour Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Guests should plan on arriving to Oak Spring at 5:30pm, and will depart by 7:30pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this tour due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Join Oak Spring Garden Foundation's own Kathy Olimpi, Assistant to the President, for a very special private tour of the Oak Spring Gardens, Gallery and Broodmare Barn. This private tour will be available for a group of up to 8 people and will include a guided walk through Mrs. Mellon's stunning walled garden and greenhouse, the Memory House and Gallery featuring the JFK Memorial exhibit, as well as the Broodmare Barn.
The exhibit titled, "The Final Resting Place Of President John F. Kennedy: The Untold Story Of A Lost Memorial", celebrates the discovery of a poignant but never fully implemented memorial for the gravesite of President John F. Kennedy. The memorial was designed by Jean Schlumberger, then at Tiffany & Co., with support from Rachel ‘Bunny’ Lambert Mellon at the request of First Lady Jacqueline Kennedy. The exhibition celebrated these friendships using archival material from the Oak Spring Garden Library. It also features a new art project by Sara Lindsay, an alumnus of the Oak Spring Garden Foundation Artist in Residency Program.
The Broodmare Barn was one of the properties associated with Paul Mellon's Rokeby Stables racing business. Originally constructed in 1949, renovations of the barn were completed in 2017, and the space now includes guest accommodations for program participants and other visitors. The rooms are furnished with replicas of artwork from Paul Mellon's collection, and original details of the barn have been preserved.
Tour Date: Thursday, September 4, 2025
Guests should plan on arriving to Oak Spring at 5:30pm, and will depart by 7:30pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this tour due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
Private tour of the Oak Spring Garden Library
$600
Starting bid
A group of up to 6 guests will enjoy a very special tour of Mrs. Mellon's private Garden Library. You will be able to peek behind the pickled oak doors into the magical world of her extensive collection of rare books and manuscripts which influenced her design style from a young age. As part of the tour, a light lunch will be prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve, and served in the Library kitchen.
Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Guests should plan on arriving to the Foundation at 10am and will depart by 1:30pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
First image credit: Durston Saylor
A group of up to 6 guests will enjoy a very special tour of Mrs. Mellon's private Garden Library. You will be able to peek behind the pickled oak doors into the magical world of her extensive collection of rare books and manuscripts which influenced her design style from a young age. As part of the tour, a light lunch will be prepared by OSGF's Chef Jason Neve, and served in the Library kitchen.
Date: Thursday, August 21, 2025
Guests should plan on arriving to the Foundation at 10am and will depart by 1:30pm.
Please note: Auction winner will not be able to choose another date for this dinner due to scheduling limitations at Oak Spring. Please plan accordingly.
First image credit: Durston Saylor
Two tickets to the September Floral Design Workshop
$175
Starting bid
Two guests will be able to join the September workshop for an in-depth demo of the basics of floral design, using unique foliage from the Oak Spring Production Garden, supplemented with some bulk greens from our suppliers. All materials are provided to create a beautiful floral arrangement to grace your home. Refreshments, cocktails, light bites and camaraderie will be on tap for a fun-filled evening!
Workshop date is Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Details for the workshop will be sent to the winner in advance.
Two guests will be able to join the September workshop for an in-depth demo of the basics of floral design, using unique foliage from the Oak Spring Production Garden, supplemented with some bulk greens from our suppliers. All materials are provided to create a beautiful floral arrangement to grace your home. Refreshments, cocktails, light bites and camaraderie will be on tap for a fun-filled evening!
Workshop date is Saturday, September 13, 2025.
Details for the workshop will be sent to the winner in advance.
Two tickets to the December Wreath-Making Workshop
$175
Starting bid
Join the December workshop for an in-depth demo of the basics of wreath making, using unique cut foliage and dried materials from Oak Spring Gardens, supplemented with bulk greens from our suppliers. All materials are provided to create a beautiful wreath to grace your home, as well as ribbons from Mrs. Mellon's collection. Refreshments, cocktails and camaraderie--a fun way to kick off the holiday season!
Workshop date is Saturday December 14, 2024, and you may choose either the 9am session or the 1pm session.
Join the December workshop for an in-depth demo of the basics of wreath making, using unique cut foliage and dried materials from Oak Spring Gardens, supplemented with bulk greens from our suppliers. All materials are provided to create a beautiful wreath to grace your home, as well as ribbons from Mrs. Mellon's collection. Refreshments, cocktails and camaraderie--a fun way to kick off the holiday season!
Workshop date is Saturday December 14, 2024, and you may choose either the 9am session or the 1pm session.
Full CSA Box of Vegetables and OSGF Canned Goods
$75
Starting bid
Enjoy a full size CSA 'Community Supported Agriculture' share curated by the Biocultural Conservation Farm. Share contents will include a mix of seasonal vegetables and herbs harvested fresh from the BCCF's fields, a dozen eggs from the BCCF's pastured poultry flock and a trio of OSGF-made canned goods including: Apple Butter, Peach BBQ Sauce and Green Tomato Chutney.
The BCCF's CSA program runs annually mid-May through late-October and provides a weekly box of fresh vegetables to CSA members. Our CSA is currently 50-members strong and generates funds for OSGF's Local Education & Outreach programs. LEO works to create meaningful opportunities for local youth to connect with plants, agriculture, biodiversity and the outdoors.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Enjoy a full size CSA 'Community Supported Agriculture' share curated by the Biocultural Conservation Farm. Share contents will include a mix of seasonal vegetables and herbs harvested fresh from the BCCF's fields, a dozen eggs from the BCCF's pastured poultry flock and a trio of OSGF-made canned goods including: Apple Butter, Peach BBQ Sauce and Green Tomato Chutney.
The BCCF's CSA program runs annually mid-May through late-October and provides a weekly box of fresh vegetables to CSA members. Our CSA is currently 50-members strong and generates funds for OSGF's Local Education & Outreach programs. LEO works to create meaningful opportunities for local youth to connect with plants, agriculture, biodiversity and the outdoors.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Summer Vegetable Garden Seedling Kit
$75
Starting bid
Get your garden ready for late-summer vegetables with BCCF-grown seedlings! The Solstice Seedling Garden Kit will include the following garden-ready seedlings: zucchini, summer squash, green beans, okra, cucumbers, marigolds, basil, parsley, tomatoes and sweet peppers.
Seedlings should be planted within two weeks, and should be watered daily until planting. Once transplanted into a prepared garden bed, seedlings should be watered and weeded regularly for best growth.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Get your garden ready for late-summer vegetables with BCCF-grown seedlings! The Solstice Seedling Garden Kit will include the following garden-ready seedlings: zucchini, summer squash, green beans, okra, cucumbers, marigolds, basil, parsley, tomatoes and sweet peppers.
Seedlings should be planted within two weeks, and should be watered daily until planting. Once transplanted into a prepared garden bed, seedlings should be watered and weeded regularly for best growth.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Native Perennial Garden Kit
$75
Starting bid
Support the health of your local pollinators and birds by planting natives! The winner will go home with a variety of garden-ready native plant seedlings grown onsite by OSGF's Biocultural Conservation Farm and Biodiversity Management teams.
The Native Perennial Garden Kit will include the following as 4" pots:
3 x Appalachian Beardtongue (Penstemon canescens)
3 x White Meadowsweet (Spiraea alba)
3 x Stiff-leaved Goldenrod (Solidago rigida)
3 x Tall Thimbleweed (Anenome virginiana)
3 x Cardinal Flower (Lobelia cardinalis)
Although native plants typically require very little maintenance once established, extra care should be taken at first to keep the plants well-watered during the heat of the summer to ensure future success.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Support the health of your local pollinators and birds by planting natives! The winner will go home with a variety of garden-ready native plant seedlings grown onsite by OSGF's Biocultural Conservation Farm and Biodiversity Management teams.
The Native Perennial Garden Kit will include the following as 4" pots:
3 x Appalachian Beardtongue (Penstemon canescens)
3 x White Meadowsweet (Spiraea alba)
3 x Stiff-leaved Goldenrod (Solidago rigida)
3 x Tall Thimbleweed (Anenome virginiana)
3 x Cardinal Flower (Lobelia cardinalis)
Although native plants typically require very little maintenance once established, extra care should be taken at first to keep the plants well-watered during the heat of the summer to ensure future success.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Oak Spring Garden Culinary Gift Basket
$175
Starting bid
Enjoy this curated basket of Oak Spring Garden food-centric offerings including Apple Butter, Green Tomato Chutney, and Peach Curry Barbeque Sauce (all produced using Oak Spring produce), BCCF-grown heirloom vegetable seeds, 1 dozen eggs from the BCCF pastured chicken flock. Also included is a one-of-a-kind charcuterie board made from locally felled wood, a heavy duty apron suitable for cooking or gardening, a pair of beautiful garden tool salad servers and a unique ceramic herb stripping tool.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Enjoy this curated basket of Oak Spring Garden food-centric offerings including Apple Butter, Green Tomato Chutney, and Peach Curry Barbeque Sauce (all produced using Oak Spring produce), BCCF-grown heirloom vegetable seeds, 1 dozen eggs from the BCCF pastured chicken flock. Also included is a one-of-a-kind charcuterie board made from locally felled wood, a heavy duty apron suitable for cooking or gardening, a pair of beautiful garden tool salad servers and a unique ceramic herb stripping tool.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
OSGF Wildlife Photograph on Canvas: 'Tender Spirit'
$150
Starting bid
Take home a very special wildlife print photographed by the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's Wildlife Conservation and Management Specialist, Joshua Rector. The image was photographed onsite and was printed and wrapped on 16" x 20" canvas.
'Tender Spirit' by Joshua Rector
Species: Red fox (Vulpes vulpes)
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Take home a very special wildlife print photographed by the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's Wildlife Conservation and Management Specialist, Joshua Rector. The image was photographed onsite and was printed and wrapped on 16" x 20" canvas.
'Tender Spirit' by Joshua Rector
Species: Red fox (Vulpes vulpes)
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
OSGF Wildlife Photograph on Canvas: 'Secret Perch'
$150
Starting bid
Take home a very special wildlife print photographed by the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's Wildlife Conservation and Management Specialist, Joshua Rector. The image was photographed onsite and was printed and wrapped on 16" x 20" canvas
“Secret Perch" by Joshua Rector
Species: Eastern phoebe (Sayornis phoebe)
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Take home a very special wildlife print photographed by the Oak Spring Garden Foundation's Wildlife Conservation and Management Specialist, Joshua Rector. The image was photographed onsite and was printed and wrapped on 16" x 20" canvas
“Secret Perch" by Joshua Rector
Species: Eastern phoebe (Sayornis phoebe)
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Sophie Grandval Print No. 1 - Dandelion
$400
Starting bid
Take advantage of this very unique and rare opportunity to purchase a reprint of a one-of-a-kind piece of art from Mrs. Mellon’s collection in the Oak Spring Library.
Sophie Grandval (French, b. 1936)
Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), 1990
Oil on canvas, 16" x 20"
Bunny Mellon (1910-2014) purchased about 60 watercolors during her lifetime by the French artist Sophie Grandval-Justice. Several of these drawings were commissioned by Bunny in the 1980s for a publication on ‘Le Potager du Roi.’ The book, unfortunately, never made it to press, but Bunny Mellon’s interest in Sophie’s work instilled in her a desire to collect other botanical works of art.
Sophie was first introduced to Bunny through her close friend, Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018). Sophie was born in Paris and she began her art career studying engraving under the Polish artist, Johnny Friedlaender (1912-1992). Later she created textile designs that led to commissions for several fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dessés, Dior and Givenchy. Her textile patterns were exhibited at the Galerie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, 1958, and from that exhibition, she was encouraged to paint on a regular basis by Lucien Duran, an art dealer from Paris.
Sophie’s painting creates seemingly naïve compositions that approach the style of some ancient prints and drawings. Kazuko Koike describes Sophie’s artistic process in Creation: International Design, Art & Illustration, 1990:
“Mrs. Grandval is different. She begins by observing flowers closely, bringing a halt to the constant flow of time. Then she draws. It is at this step that the ordinary is
transformed to the extraordinary. Her secret productive powers come from her eyes, her sense of smell, her hearing, her hands. She effects wondrous changes of dimension. Perhaps this is why she says that all of her flowers are only figments of her imagination.”
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Take advantage of this very unique and rare opportunity to purchase a reprint of a one-of-a-kind piece of art from Mrs. Mellon’s collection in the Oak Spring Library.
Sophie Grandval (French, b. 1936)
Dandelion (Taraxacum officinale), 1990
Oil on canvas, 16" x 20"
Bunny Mellon (1910-2014) purchased about 60 watercolors during her lifetime by the French artist Sophie Grandval-Justice. Several of these drawings were commissioned by Bunny in the 1980s for a publication on ‘Le Potager du Roi.’ The book, unfortunately, never made it to press, but Bunny Mellon’s interest in Sophie’s work instilled in her a desire to collect other botanical works of art.
Sophie was first introduced to Bunny through her close friend, Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018). Sophie was born in Paris and she began her art career studying engraving under the Polish artist, Johnny Friedlaender (1912-1992). Later she created textile designs that led to commissions for several fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dessés, Dior and Givenchy. Her textile patterns were exhibited at the Galerie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, 1958, and from that exhibition, she was encouraged to paint on a regular basis by Lucien Duran, an art dealer from Paris.
Sophie’s painting creates seemingly naïve compositions that approach the style of some ancient prints and drawings. Kazuko Koike describes Sophie’s artistic process in Creation: International Design, Art & Illustration, 1990:
“Mrs. Grandval is different. She begins by observing flowers closely, bringing a halt to the constant flow of time. Then she draws. It is at this step that the ordinary is
transformed to the extraordinary. Her secret productive powers come from her eyes, her sense of smell, her hearing, her hands. She effects wondrous changes of dimension. Perhaps this is why she says that all of her flowers are only figments of her imagination.”
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Sophie Grandval Print No. 2 - The Four Seasons
$600
Starting bid
Take advantage of this very unique and rare opportunity to purchase a reprint of a one-of-a-kind piece of art from Mrs. Mellon’s collection in the Oak Spring Library.
Sophie Grandval (French, b. 1936)
The Four Seasons
Oil on canvas, 16" x 20" prints
Locally framed in Marshall, VA
Pictured: Summer, Fall and Winter (not pictured: Spring)
Bunny Mellon (1910-2014) purchased about 60 watercolors during her lifetime by the French artist Sophie Grandval-Justice. Several of these drawings were commissioned by Bunny in the 1980s for a publication on ‘Le Potager du Roi.’ The book, unfortunately, never made it to press, but Bunny Mellon’s interest in Sophie’s work instilled in her a desire to collect other botanical works of art.
Sophie was first introduced to Bunny through her close friend, Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018). Sophie was born in Paris and she began her art career studying engraving under the Polish artist, Johnny Friedlaender (1912-1992). Later she created textile designs that led to commissions for several fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dessés, Dior and Givenchy. Her textile patterns were exhibited at the Galerie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, 1958, and from that exhibition, she was encouraged to paint on a regular basis by Lucien Duran, an art dealer from Paris.
Sophie’s painting creates seemingly naïve compositions that approach the style of some ancient prints and drawings. Kazuko Koike describes Sophie’s artistic process in Creation: International Design, Art & Illustration, 1990:
“Mrs. Grandval is different. She begins by observing flowers closely, bringing a halt to the constant flow of time. Then she draws. It is at this step that the ordinary is
transformed to the extraordinary. Her secret productive powers come from her eyes, her sense of smell, her hearing, her hands. She effects wondrous changes of dimension. Perhaps this is why she says that all of her flowers are only figments of her imagination.”
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Take advantage of this very unique and rare opportunity to purchase a reprint of a one-of-a-kind piece of art from Mrs. Mellon’s collection in the Oak Spring Library.
Sophie Grandval (French, b. 1936)
The Four Seasons
Oil on canvas, 16" x 20" prints
Locally framed in Marshall, VA
Pictured: Summer, Fall and Winter (not pictured: Spring)
Bunny Mellon (1910-2014) purchased about 60 watercolors during her lifetime by the French artist Sophie Grandval-Justice. Several of these drawings were commissioned by Bunny in the 1980s for a publication on ‘Le Potager du Roi.’ The book, unfortunately, never made it to press, but Bunny Mellon’s interest in Sophie’s work instilled in her a desire to collect other botanical works of art.
Sophie was first introduced to Bunny through her close friend, Hubert de Givenchy (1927-2018). Sophie was born in Paris and she began her art career studying engraving under the Polish artist, Johnny Friedlaender (1912-1992). Later she created textile designs that led to commissions for several fashion designers such as Balenciaga, Balmain, Dessés, Dior and Givenchy. Her textile patterns were exhibited at the Galerie des Beaux-Arts in Paris, 1958, and from that exhibition, she was encouraged to paint on a regular basis by Lucien Duran, an art dealer from Paris.
Sophie’s painting creates seemingly naïve compositions that approach the style of some ancient prints and drawings. Kazuko Koike describes Sophie’s artistic process in Creation: International Design, Art & Illustration, 1990:
“Mrs. Grandval is different. She begins by observing flowers closely, bringing a halt to the constant flow of time. Then she draws. It is at this step that the ordinary is
transformed to the extraordinary. Her secret productive powers come from her eyes, her sense of smell, her hearing, her hands. She effects wondrous changes of dimension. Perhaps this is why she says that all of her flowers are only figments of her imagination.”
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Assorted Plants from Mrs. Mellon's Greenhouse
$150
Starting bid
Mrs. Mellon was the authority on growing 'little trees' and shared her enthusiasm with her gardeners and a far-reaching community of dedicated nurserymen. We are fortunate to have some of her original plant stock, from which these cuttings were taken. This offering includes one rosemary, one thyme and one lavender. All three herbs will be potted up in a selection of Mrs. Mellon's English style terra cotta pots.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Mrs. Mellon was the authority on growing 'little trees' and shared her enthusiasm with her gardeners and a far-reaching community of dedicated nurserymen. We are fortunate to have some of her original plant stock, from which these cuttings were taken. This offering includes one rosemary, one thyme and one lavender. All three herbs will be potted up in a selection of Mrs. Mellon's English style terra cotta pots.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Modern Books from Oak Spring Garden Gift Shop
$250
Starting bid
Curl up on a rainy day and relax reading some best-selling titles from the Oak Spring Garden gift shop. Titles include Radical by Nature by James Costa, American Wildflowers by Susan Barba, Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature, The Royal Lessons by Catherine Perrot, Recoute to Warhol: Bunny Mellon's Botanical Art/New York Botanical Garden catalogue, Carmontelle The Gardens at Monceau by Oak Spring Garden Foundation.
Books will be carried away by the winner in a beautifully designed Oak Spring Garden Library canvas tote.
Curl up on a rainy day and relax reading some best-selling titles from the Oak Spring Garden gift shop. Titles include Radical by Nature by James Costa, American Wildflowers by Susan Barba, Rory McEwen: A New Perspective on Nature, The Royal Lessons by Catherine Perrot, Recoute to Warhol: Bunny Mellon's Botanical Art/New York Botanical Garden catalogue, Carmontelle The Gardens at Monceau by Oak Spring Garden Foundation.
Books will be carried away by the winner in a beautifully designed Oak Spring Garden Library canvas tote.
The Complete Four Volume Set of Oak Spring Books
$100
Starting bid
The Oak Spring Garden Library has produced a series of four award-winning catalogs describing selections of the rare books, manuscripts, and works of art conserved at the Library. These books, An Oak Spring Sylva (1989), An Oak Spring Pomona (1990), An Oak Spring Flora (1997) and An Oak Spring Herbaria (2009), highlight some of the most influential and unique pieces in Bunny Mellon's collection.
Books will be carried away by the winner in a beautifully designed Oak Spring Garden Library canvas tote.
The Oak Spring Garden Library has produced a series of four award-winning catalogs describing selections of the rare books, manuscripts, and works of art conserved at the Library. These books, An Oak Spring Sylva (1989), An Oak Spring Pomona (1990), An Oak Spring Flora (1997) and An Oak Spring Herbaria (2009), highlight some of the most influential and unique pieces in Bunny Mellon's collection.
Books will be carried away by the winner in a beautifully designed Oak Spring Garden Library canvas tote.
Placemats and Coasters
$50
Starting bid
This collection of 6 placemats and 6 matching coasters were chosen from an original set of seventeen oil-on-copper images of flowers and insects by Jan van Kessel (1626-1679), and are housed in the Oak Spring Garden Library.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Jan van Kessel the Elder was a Flemish painter active in the mid-17th century. He was a versatile artist who practiced still life works, studies of insects, and landscapes among others. His works were highly prized by his contemporaries and were sought after by nobles and foreign luminaries, wealthy merchants and skilled artisans alike. Bunny Mellon believed this collection of insects and plants were some of the most exquisite natural history renderings from the mid-17th century.
This collection of 6 placemats and 6 matching coasters were chosen from an original set of seventeen oil-on-copper images of flowers and insects by Jan van Kessel (1626-1679), and are housed in the Oak Spring Garden Library.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Jan van Kessel the Elder was a Flemish painter active in the mid-17th century. He was a versatile artist who practiced still life works, studies of insects, and landscapes among others. His works were highly prized by his contemporaries and were sought after by nobles and foreign luminaries, wealthy merchants and skilled artisans alike. Bunny Mellon believed this collection of insects and plants were some of the most exquisite natural history renderings from the mid-17th century.
Oak Spring Garden Themed Basket
$100
Starting bid
Infuse your daily life with a variety of Oak Spring Garden themed items! This Oak Spring Garden themed gift basket includes a heavy-duty apron for cooking or gardening, two beautiful blue coffee mugs, a tumbler, a large umbrella with a dark wooden handle, a green vintage baseball hat, an elegant Christmas ornament of one of Mrs. Mellon's topiaries and a simple yet beautiful canvas Oak Spring Library canvas tote.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Infuse your daily life with a variety of Oak Spring Garden themed items! This Oak Spring Garden themed gift basket includes a heavy-duty apron for cooking or gardening, two beautiful blue coffee mugs, a tumbler, a large umbrella with a dark wooden handle, a green vintage baseball hat, an elegant Christmas ornament of one of Mrs. Mellon's topiaries and a simple yet beautiful canvas Oak Spring Library canvas tote.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Mrs. Mellon's Myrtle Topiary
$200
Starting bid
Mrs. Mellon was the authority on growing 'little trees' and shared her enthusiasm with her gardeners and a far-reaching community of dedicated nurserymen. We are fortunate to have some of her original plant stock, from which this cutting was taken. This offering includes one 10-inch myrtle topiary in one of Mrs. Mellon's English style terra cotta pots.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Mrs. Mellon was the authority on growing 'little trees' and shared her enthusiasm with her gardeners and a far-reaching community of dedicated nurserymen. We are fortunate to have some of her original plant stock, from which this cutting was taken. This offering includes one 10-inch myrtle topiary in one of Mrs. Mellon's English style terra cotta pots.
Item to be picked up after the Feast in the Field Dinner, prior to leaving.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!