Hosted by

Knights of Columbus Council 18787

About this event

Feast of St. Joseph Dinner

118 Moody St

Mason, TX 76856, USA

Take Out Only (1 meal)
$27

Take Out Meals Available for pickup between 5-5:30PM

Eat In 5PM Seating
$27

Reserved Seating at 5PM.

Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.

Eat In 6PM Seating
$27

Reserved Seating at 6PM.

Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.

Eat In 7PM Seating
$27

Reserved Seating at 7PM.

Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.

Eat In 8PM Seating
$27

Reserved Seating at 8PM.

Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.

Add a donation for Knights of Columbus Council 18787

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