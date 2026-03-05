Feast of St. Joseph Dinner

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About this event
Take Out Meals Available for pickup between 5-5:30PM
Reserved Seating at 5PM.
Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.
Reserved Seating at 6PM.
Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.
Reserved Seating at 7PM.
Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.
Reserved Seating at 8PM.
Please arrive within 15 minutes of your reserved seating time.
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