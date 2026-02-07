Feb - March Pottery four week Class

Hosted by
About this event
Membership Discounted price for four weeks. The price is for four weeks. Thursdays night starting Feb. 19th, 26th, March 5th & March 12th. Savings of $25. This class includes 25 lbs of clay, glaze and all firings.
Not a member? no problem. You will still be able to obtain the same great knowledge to create your own pieces as members do. The price is for four weeks. Thursdays night starting Feb. 19th, 26th, March 5th & March 12th. This class includes 25 lbs of clay, glaze and all firings.
We have already started the class but feel free to step in and begin your journey with pottery. The price as been adjusted. The first class will be 26th. 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.
