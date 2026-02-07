Art Central

Hosted by

Art Central

About this event

Feb - March Pottery four week Class

1110 E 13th St

Carthage, MO 64836, USA

VIP Membership
$195

Membership Discounted price for four weeks. The price is for four weeks. Thursdays night starting Feb. 19th, 26th, March 5th & March 12th. Savings of $25. This class includes 25 lbs of clay, glaze and all firings.

Non Member
$225

Not a member? no problem. You will still be able to obtain the same great knowledge to create your own pieces as members do. The price is for four weeks. Thursdays night starting Feb. 19th, 26th, March 5th & March 12th. This class includes 25 lbs of clay, glaze and all firings.

3 Weeks ticket
$168.75

We have already started the class but feel free to step in and begin your journey with pottery. The price as been adjusted. The first class will be 26th. 5:00 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

Add a donation for Art Central

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!