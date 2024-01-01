Logo
Cooks That Care
Chicken Dinner Fundraiser

Please support CTC’S Dinner Plate Fundraiser, an opportunity to make a difference in the lives of those in need.


every plate enjoyed means a meal for someone in our community who struggles with food insecurity. Your participation directly supports our mission to ensure that no one goes to bed hungry.


THIS IS A DONATION

Once purchased tickets cannot be refunded unless there is cancellation or postponement of the event.


When: Saturday June 8th 12pm-4pm

Where: 4525 Lynch Dr. (curbside pick up)


MENU

2pc chicken, garlic mashed potatoes,  green beans, strawberry shortcake and drink

