❤️🤍💙 FEBRUARY 50/50 FUNDRAISER ❤️🤍💙





Join Heroes Never Alone Inc. this February as we raise critical funds to support our local veterans and their families.





For the entire month of February, supporters can take part in our February 50/50 fundraiser — combining the spirit of Valentine’s Day and Presidents’ Day to give back to those who served our country.





💵 $5 per entry

📅 Starts February 1st

📅 Ends February 28th





Half of the total proceeds will benefit our mission of serving veterans in need, while the remaining portion goes to one lucky supporter.





Your participation directly helps us continue programs that make a real impact in the lives of American heroes.





🇺🇸 Heroes Never Alone Inc.

Serving Those Who Served