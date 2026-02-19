February 10U Softball Dues

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About this event
February dues help keep the VB Rippers Softball season running smoothly. These funds go directly toward team and program expenses such as field time, league and tournament fees, equipment, uniforms, insurance, and other operational costs.
We appreciate each family’s commitment to the team and are grateful for your support as we continue building a strong and positive baseball experience for our players.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!