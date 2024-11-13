February 2025 Columbus Solicitor Education Program

This fee covers the cost of the course. Select this ticket option if you would like to pre-pay for the course fee with a credit card, debit card, or bank account.
General Admission - Pay at Class
Free
By selecting this PAY LATER option, you are agreeing to pay the cost of the class IN FULL ($350) during the event's check-in on February 15, 2025 via cash or debit/credit card. The full $350 must be paid on February 16. You are also acknowledging that you will not receive a certificate of completion at the end of the class if you have not paid the class fee in full, even if you sit through the entire class.
Payment Plan Option
$116.67
Select this option if you wish to enter our PAYMENT PLAN OPTION. By selecting this option, you agree to make 3 monthly payments of $116.67. Failure to pay the complete balance of $350.00 by May 17th, 2025 will result in reporting the lack of payment to the Columbus City Attorney's Office, where legal action may be taken.
