The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

Hosted by

The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

About this event

February 2026 Afternoon Tea

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

DWC Member Admission
$38

Admission for one DWC member to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

General Admission
$45

Admission for one person to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

Children 10 & under
$25

Admission for one child (10 & under) to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.

Children 3 & under
Free

Seat for one child (3 & under) to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. NOTE: Seat only; no food provided (may share from adult’s service).

Add a donation for The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!