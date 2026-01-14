February 2026 Afternoon Tea

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About this event
Admission for one DWC member to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Admission for one person to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Admission for one child (10 & under) to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club.
Seat for one child (3 & under) to the February High Tea at The Dayton Woman's Club. NOTE: Seat only; no food provided (may share from adult’s service).
$
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