National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

Hosted by

National Association of Certified Professional Midwives

About this event

Sales closed

February 2026 NACPM Auction

Online CEU Course item
Online CEU Course item
Online CEU Course item
Online CEU Course
$50

Starting bid

This outstanding continuing education package is generously donated by Mercy In Action College of Midwifery, a trusted leader in compassionate, evidence‑based maternal health education. The winning bidder will receive access to their choice of one of Mercy In Action’s renowned online continuing education courses, designed for midwives, students, and birth workers who are committed to deepening their skills and strengthening their practice. Learn more about our 15 course options to choose from: https://www.mercycollegeofmidwifery.edu/online-ceu

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