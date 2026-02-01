The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

The Womans Club Of Dayton Foundation

February 2026 Paint & Sip: Year of the Horse

225 N Ludlow St

Dayton, OH 45402, USA

General Admission - Friday 2/20 Workshop
$50

Admission for one person to the Paint & Sip Year of the Horse Workshop on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at The Dayton Woman's Club.

Member Admission - Friday 2/20 Workshop
$45

Admission for one DWC member to the Paint & Sip Year of the Horse Workshop on Friday, February 20, 2026, from 5:30 pm - 7:30 pm at The Dayton Woman's Club.

General Admission - Saturday 2/21 Workshop
$50

Admission for one person to the Paint & Sip Year of the Horse Workshop on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at The Dayton Woman's Club.

Member Admission - Saturday 2/21 Workshop
$45

Admission for one DWC Member to the Paint & Sip Year of the Horse Workshop on Saturday, February 21, 2026, from 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm at The Dayton Woman's Club.

