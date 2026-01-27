February 2026 Zazenkai

Hosted by
About this event
By paying this rate you are helping us sustain the zendo and ensure that we can continue to offer events to enrich our Zen community and practice.
If you are a student or on a lower income and unable to afford the standard rate then you are welcome to select the discount rate to join us.
Teacher registration is complimentary. If you need a scholarship select this option and pay what you are able using the donation box below.
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!