February 22 Concert Auction

Celebrate an extraordinary piece of American musical history with this autographed photograph of Aaron Copland, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Captured in 1973 and personally signed by Copland, this photograph was obtained by North Port Symphony musician Greg Bronzec, who had the opportunity to meet the legendary composer in person.
Best known for iconic works such as Appalachian Spring, Fanfare for the Common Man, and Rodeo, Copland’s music helped define the sound of American classical music. This signed photograph beautifully captures his warm spirit and unmistakable presence.
A rare and meaningful collector’s item, this piece is perfect for music lovers, collectors of classical memorabilia, or anyone who appreciates the legacy of great American composers. Proceeds from this auction item support the North Port Symphony and its mission to share the joy of music.
Don’t miss your chance to own a personal connection to a true giant of American music.
Here’s your chance to step into the spotlight and experience the thrill of performing with a live orchestra!
One lucky winner will join the orchestra at the end of today’s concert to play the iconic anvil part in the thrilling “Anvil Chorus” from Giuseppe Verdi’s opera Il Trovatore. Feel the energy of the music surge around you as you add the bold, rhythmic strikes that make this piece so unforgettable.
You’ll receive a quick coaching moment before going on stage, then take your place alongside the musicians to help bring this electrifying finale to life. It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to perform with a full orchestra in front of a live audience — no prior experience required!
