February 22 Concert Auction

Celebrate an extraordinary piece of American musical history with this autographed photograph of Aaron Copland, one of the most influential composers of the 20th century. Captured in 1973 and personally signed by Copland, this photograph was obtained by North Port Symphony musician Greg Bronzec, who had the opportunity to meet the legendary composer in person.





Best known for iconic works such as Appalachian Spring, Fanfare for the Common Man, and Rodeo, Copland’s music helped define the sound of American classical music. This signed photograph beautifully captures his warm spirit and unmistakable presence.





A rare and meaningful collector’s item, this piece is perfect for music lovers, collectors of classical memorabilia, or anyone who appreciates the legacy of great American composers. Proceeds from this auction item support the North Port Symphony and its mission to share the joy of music.





Don’t miss your chance to own a personal connection to a true giant of American music.