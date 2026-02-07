Chipley Woman’s Club

Hosted by

Chipley Woman’s Club

About this event

Sales closed

February 7, 2026- Purse Bingo Deposit

2270 Suggs Rd

Chipley, FL 32428, USA

Morning Session- Deposit for Table of 8
$50

Doors open at 9, Games begin at 10
The full balance will be due by January 15.
Remaining balance would be $250.
Total for a table of 8- $300

Be sure to remove voluntary contributions prior to checking out.

Evening Session- Deposit for Table of 8
$50

Doors open at 5, Games begin at 6
The full balance will be due by January 15.
Remaining balance would be $250.
Total for a table of 8- $300

Be sure to remove voluntary contributions prior to checking out.

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