Tampa Westchase Rotary Club

Hosted by

Tampa Westchase Rotary Club

About this event

🍷 🥃 February 6 2026 Wine & Whiskey

14401 Waterchase Blvd

Tampa, FL 33626, USA

Raffle bundle of 5 tickets
$20

Five raffle tickets for $20

Single raffle add on
$5

Single raffle ticket

Non-alcohol ticket
$25

This is admission for anyone who will NOT be drinking alcohol at the event but does include unlimited food.

Sponsor event
$500

Sponsorship of the Wine and Whiskey event. Comes with an opportunity to speak for a couple minutes and/or a table setup at the event.

Sponsor event
$250

Sponsorship of the Wine and Whiskey event. Comes with an opportunity to speak for a couple minutes and/or a table setup at the event.

General Admission - Day of the Event
$50

This ticket includes alcoholic beverages and food.

Add a donation for Tampa Westchase Rotary Club

$

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