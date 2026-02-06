🍷 🥃 February 6 2026 Wine & Whiskey

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About this event
Five raffle tickets for $20
Single raffle ticket
This is admission for anyone who will NOT be drinking alcohol at the event but does include unlimited food.
Sponsorship of the Wine and Whiskey event. Comes with an opportunity to speak for a couple minutes and/or a table setup at the event.
Sponsorship of the Wine and Whiskey event. Comes with an opportunity to speak for a couple minutes and/or a table setup at the event.
This ticket includes alcoholic beverages and food.
$
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