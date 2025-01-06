May Drag Brunch at Ashlawn Clubhouse

There are no guarantees that seats will open up, but if they do, we will offer them to anyone on the waitlist, in the order of which everyone joined the list. We have another show at Lake Monticello in May and one in June at Patch Brewing Co. Follow along on Facebook for more info! Thank you - AKT Event Co.

There are no guarantees that seats will open up, but if they do, we will offer them to anyone on the waitlist, in the order of which everyone joined the list. We have another show at Lake Monticello in May and one in June at Patch Brewing Co. Follow along on Facebook for more info! Thank you - AKT Event Co.

More details...