February Fly Tying - The Zebra Midge

Come and tie up some Zebra Midges for your box, show us your favorite variant or help a new tier learn this timeless fly. Please register so we have an idea of the equipment and materials we need to have on hand.

Come and tie up some Zebra Midges for your box, show us your favorite variant or help a new tier learn this timeless fly. Please register so we have an idea of the equipment and materials we need to have on hand.

More details...