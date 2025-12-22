Unchained- BIG GAME/Championship Watch Party

Hosted by
About this event
Come hang out at FRI with us and the GIANT 50' screens.
Come on and play! Put your bet down on a square and you could win-BIG!
Get 2 squares and 2 Bingo Cards! Oh what FUN!
One card gets you playing to win!
Now you have a greater chance!
Bring your tailgate crew!
Full Access to food & beverage tastings.
Judges for the Wing Contest & Best Table Topper!
Admission for 10 tickets-Perfect for friend or family groups over 6.
Full Access to food & beverage tasting.
Judging for Wing Contest=Voting for your favorites.
Full table reservation/Seating together.
Decor Contest for best dressed table topper.
Table Host Recognition
1st Down Sponsor Recognition
Side-Line Sponsor Recognition
Half -Time Sponsor Recognition
