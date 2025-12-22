Unchained Foundation

Hosted by

Unchained Foundation

About this event

Unchained- BIG GAME/Championship Watch Party

1641 Scottsdale Dr

Cedar Park, TX 78613, USA

General Admission
Free

Come hang out at FRI with us and the GIANT 50' screens.

Squares
$20

Come on and play! Put your bet down on a square and you could win-BIG!

Double Down
$50

Get 2 squares and 2 Bingo Cards! Oh what FUN!

$ B-I-N-G-O $
$10

One card gets you playing to win!

$ B-I-N-G-O $ (4-Pack)
$30

Now you have a greater chance!

Tailgate Pass (VIP Tickets)
$180
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Bring your tailgate crew!

Full Access to food & beverage tastings.

Judges for the Wing Contest & Best Table Topper!

Game Day Table Pass (Table Sponsor)
$400
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for 10 tickets-Perfect for friend or family groups over 6.

Full Access to food & beverage tasting.

Judging for Wing Contest=Voting for your favorites.

Full table reservation/Seating together.

Decor Contest for best dressed table topper.

Table Host Recognition

SPONSOR- 1ST DOWN
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Admission for 10 tickets-Perfect for friend or family groups over 6.

Full Access to food & beverage tasting.

Judging for Wing Contest=Voting for your favorites.

Full table reservation/Seating together.

Decor Contest for best dressed table topper.

1st Down Sponsor Recognition

SPONSOR- SIDE LINE
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Admission for 10 tickets-Perfect for friend or family groups over 6.

Full Access to food & beverage tasting.

Judging for Wing Contest=Voting for your favorites.

Full table reservation/Seating together.

Decor Contest for best dressed table topper.

Side-Line Sponsor Recognition

SPONSOR- HALF TIME HERO
$350
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets

Admission for 10 tickets-Perfect for friend or family groups over 6.

Full Access to food & beverage tasting.

Judging for Wing Contest=Voting for your favorites.

Full table reservation/Seating together.

Decor Contest for best dressed table topper.

Half -Time Sponsor Recognition

Add a donation for Unchained Foundation

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!