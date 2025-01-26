February Full Moon Bonfire, Community Potluck, & Drum Jam
Free
Participants will receive the address in an e-mail confirmation.
Our "Potluck & Drum Circle" gatherings take place twice a month and are open to all with pure intentions—free of charge.
As a non-profit organization, the generous donations from our supporters help sustain the programs and initiatives at the Tree of Life Farm.
