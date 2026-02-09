Hosted by

Shady Lane Elementary School PTO

February Heart Shaped Pretzel Sale

$2

The PTO will be selling fresh Pretzel Factory Heart shaped pretzels for just $2.00 each!


All proceeds will go to the American Heart Association for Shady Lane's Kids Heart Challenge.


📌 Orders are due by Tuesday, Febrary 24th

📦 Pretzels will be sent home with students on Friday, February 27th


👉 This is a preorder sale only – no pretzels will be sold on the day of delivery.

