February Hike Location Voting

Hosted by
About this event
The Antelope Island Lakeside Loop Trail is a 5.1-mile, easy-rated hike (approx. 2–3 hours)
This hike features scenic shoreline views of the Great Salt Lake, Buffalo Point, and Bridger Bay. It offers minimal elevation gain.
The Provo River Parkway section from Bridal Veil Falls to Vivian Park is a popular, scenic, 2-mile (one-way) paved, multi-use trail in Provo Canyon, Utah, offering stunning views of the 607-foot waterfall and surrounding mountains.
Valley View and Twin Peaks Trails Loop is a 2.9 mi loop with an elevation gain of 839 ft. It takes about 1.5–2 hr to complete.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!