February Obstacle Challenge Registration

Your $40 ticket fee for the Spring Obstacle Challenge covers access to a fun and inclusive event featuring 20 exciting obstacles designed for all abilities. It also includes an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and post-event refreshments to celebrate your achievement. Most importantly, your ticket helps support RyzAb0ve Fitness programs, empowering athletes of all abilities to thrive. Thank you for being part of this amazing event!

Your $40 ticket fee for the Spring Obstacle Challenge covers access to a fun and inclusive event featuring 20 exciting obstacles designed for all abilities. It also includes an event t-shirt, a finisher’s medal, and post-event refreshments to celebrate your achievement. Most importantly, your ticket helps support RyzAb0ve Fitness programs, empowering athletes of all abilities to thrive. Thank you for being part of this amazing event!

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