Valentines Day - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop
$125
Paint with a Purpose!
Spend a relaxing afternoon painting, sipping wine, and making a difference in the lives of rescued donkeys.
Your ticket includes:
Delicious Petra Mediterranean Grill lunch
Fine wines from Alta Colina Vineyards
Dessert from Arroyo Grande Bakery
All painting materials provided.
Learn about our rescued resident donkeys and find inspiration in their stories.
Every brushstroke helps provide them with food, shelter, and care.
Book your spot today!
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!