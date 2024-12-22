Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary

Hosted by

Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary

About this event

Valentines Day - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop

4855 Righetti Rd

San Luis Obispo, CA 93401, USA

Valentines Day - Brushstrokes & Burros Painting Workshop
$125
Paint with a Purpose! Spend a relaxing afternoon painting, sipping wine, and making a difference in the lives of rescued donkeys. Your ticket includes: Delicious Petra Mediterranean Grill lunch Fine wines from Alta Colina Vineyards Dessert from Arroyo Grande Bakery All painting materials provided. Learn about our rescued resident donkeys and find inspiration in their stories. Every brushstroke helps provide them with food, shelter, and care. Book your spot today!
Add a donation for Rancho Burro Donkey Sanctuary

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!