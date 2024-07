Molly Grantham is an Emmy award-winning journalist, speaker, author, and mom of three. She is also the founder of a nonprofit pediatric network called "Molly's Kids." This shirt is designed and approved by Molly using her new and inspiring tagline "Bet on Yourself." Molly has been gracious enough to allow Caldwell County Smart Start to use the sale of these t-shirts as a fundraiser to help support our mission in helping young children arrive at school healthy and prepared for success.