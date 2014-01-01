Welcome to the Strike Down Chiari bowling tournament in Phoenix, AZ! We are thrilled to have you join us in raising funds and awareness for Chiari malformation. In short, Chiari malformation is a serious, sometimes chronic, neurological condition involving crowding of the cerebellum, brainstem, and spinal cord that disrupts the normal flow of cerebrospinal fluid that affects more than 300,000 people in the US alone.





Event Details :

Location: Bowlero North Scottsdale

Address: 7000 E Mayo Blvd Unit #19, Phoenix, AZ 85054

Date & Time: Saturday, November 9th from 2 - 4 PM





This national tournament offers individual adult & child (16 and under) competitions. All bowlers must register by September 6th.





On tournament day, participants will be grouped by our dedicated organizers and will bowl two games. Scoring follows standard bowling rules, with points awarded based on pins knocked down. Strikes, spares, and open frames are recorded, and scores are tallied cumulatively throughout the tournament.





Awards for the top three local scorers in each division will be disbursed at the event and trophies for the top three national scorers in each division will be sent by Conquer Chiari following the event.





The Why:

By participating in the Strike Down Chiari bowling event, you're directly contributing to improving the experiences and outcomes of Chiari patients.





Your involvement and support provide continuing efforts for:

Ongoing and future research endeavors, advancing medical and scientific understanding of Chiari malformation.

Supporting educational initiatives, empowering patients and their supporters with knowledge about Chiari and its wide spanning impact.

Backing awareness campaigns, shedding light on the challenges faced by those affected by Chiari (patients, their families, doctors, friends etc.) and fostering a compassionate and informed community—hopefully reducing diagnosis and treatment errors.

Not only are you showing up for local Chiari warriors, through your involvement and support, you are backing current and future research programs, education efforts, and awareness initiatives that have the power to change lives.





Corporate Sponsorship Opportunities:

Corporate sponsorships are available to support the Strike Down Chiari bowling event. By sponsoring, your company gains visibility while aligning with a meaningful cause. To learn more and get involved, reach out to us today!





About Conquer Chiari