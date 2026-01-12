Fiesta Especial Celebration Day Support Form

Offered by
Sponsors Fiesta Especial Celebration Day for more than 5,000 attendees and receives premier logo recognition, full-page ad placement, signage, and exhibitor space. Limited to 1.
Sponsors 136 special education students and receives prominent logo placement, signage recognition, a half-page ad, and exhibitor/activity booth space.
Sponsors 91 special education students and receives website logo recognition, a business-card ad in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.
Sponsors 45 special education students and receives website name recognition, a logo and contact listing in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.
Sponsors 22 special education students and receives name recognition on the website and signage, a listing in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.
Helps cover the event experience for individual students with recognition on the Fiesta Especial website.
Includes booth space plus business name and URL printed in the take-home coloring book; one table and two chairs provided, canopy brought by business [weights required].
Includes booth space plus nonprofit name and URL printed in the take-home coloring book; one table and two chairs provided, canopy brought by nonprofit [weights required].
Underwrites food and hospitality for 250+ event volunteers and receives exclusive signage at the hospitality area. Limited to 1.
Underwrites prizes for the games and receives exclusive signage at this attraction. Limited to 1.
Underwrites supplies for an accessible game booth and receives exclusive signage at the booth.
Donates prizes, entertainment, supplies, or other in-kind goods/services to enhance the event, with recognition based on contribution.
Commits a team of three volunteers to staff a game booth or ride from 9:30 am–3:00 pm on Celebration Day. **An additional form will need to be completed.
