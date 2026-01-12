disABILITYsa

Offered by

disABILITYsa

About this shop

Fiesta Especial Celebration Day Support Form

Presenting Sponsor item
Presenting Sponsor
$30,000

Sponsors Fiesta Especial Celebration Day for more than 5,000 attendees and receives premier logo recognition, full-page ad placement, signage, and exhibitor space. Limited to 1.

Royal Sponsor item
Royal Sponsor
$7,500

Sponsors 136 special education students and receives prominent logo placement, signage recognition, a half-page ad, and exhibitor/activity booth space.​

Ruby Sponsor item
Ruby Sponsor
$5,000

Sponsors 91 special education students and receives website logo recognition, a business-card ad in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.

Emerald Sponsor item
Emerald Sponsor
$2,500

Sponsors 45 special education students and receives website name recognition, a logo and contact listing in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.

Sapphire Sponsor item
Sapphire Sponsor
$1,000

Sponsors 22 special education students and receives name recognition on the website and signage, a listing in the coloring book, and exhibitor/activity booth space.

Sponsor an Attendee item
Sponsor an Attendee
Pay what you can

Helps cover the event experience for individual students with recognition on the Fiesta Especial website.​

Forprofit Game/Activity Booth item
Forprofit Game/Activity Booth
$100

Includes booth space plus business name and URL printed in the take-home coloring book; one table and two chairs provided, canopy brought by business [weights required].

Nonprofit Game/Activity Booth item
Nonprofit Game/Activity Booth
$35

Includes booth space plus nonprofit name and URL printed in the take-home coloring book; one table and two chairs provided, canopy brought by nonprofit [weights required].

Volunteer Hospitality Underwriter item
Volunteer Hospitality Underwriter
$2,500

Underwrites food and hospitality for 250+ event volunteers and receives exclusive signage at the hospitality area.​ Limited to 1.

Prize Booth Underwriter item
Prize Booth Underwriter
$1,000

Underwrites prizes for the games and receives exclusive signage at this attraction. Limited to 1.

Game Booth Underwriter item
Game Booth Underwriter
$500

Underwrites supplies for an accessible game booth and receives exclusive signage at the booth.

In-kind Contributor item
In-kind Contributor
Free

Donates prizes, entertainment, supplies, or other in-kind goods/services to enhance the event, with recognition based on contribution.

Volunteer Provider item
Volunteer Provider
Free

Commits a team of three volunteers to staff a game booth or ride from 9:30 am–3:00 pm on Celebration Day.​ **An additional form will need to be completed.

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!