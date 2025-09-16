Family Education Days

Hosted by

Family Education Days

FED Family Fall Carnival

1717 N Oak Branch Rd

Waxahachie, TX 75167, USA

Single Admission
$7

Admission for 1 person. Includes 10 Free Midway Tickets!

Family 4-Pack
$25

Includes Admission for 4 members of the same family & 45 Midway Tickets!

Family 6-Pack
$38

Includes Admission for 6 members of the same family & 70 Midway Tickets!

Face Painting (6 tickets)
$1.50

6 tickets that may be exchanged for Face Painting for 1 person

Dunk Tank (8 tickets)
$2

8 tickets that may be exchanged for 3 balls at the Dunk Tank

Classic Hot Dog Meal
$4.75

Includes hot dog, chips, & drink

Chili Cheese Dog Meal
$5.75

Includes chili cheese hot dog, chips, & drink

Frito Pie Meal
$5

Includes Frito Pie and a drink

Nacho Meal
$4

Includes Nacho chips with cheese and a drink

Chili Cheese Nacho Meal
$5

Includes Chili Cheese nachos and a drink

4 Midway Tickets
$1

4 Midway Tickets (.25 each)

The following games require 1 ticket each: Corn Hole, Fish Bowl Toss, Hoops!, Fling a Chicken!, Tin Can Alley, Taking Aim, Bullseye, Ring Toss, Pig Racing, Apple Basket Toss

The following games require 2 tickets each: Football Toss, Joust!, Duck Hunt, Plinko, Skee Ball, Fishin' Hole

20 Midway Tickets
$5

20 Midway tickets (.25 each)

40 Midway Tickets
$10

40 Midway tickets (.25 each)

60 Midway Tickets
$15

60 Midway tickets (.25 each)

80 Midway Tickets
$20

80 Midway tickets (.25 each)

Add a donation for Family Education Days

$

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!