Federación Puertorriqueña de Disc Golf Corporación Member Agreement
Adult Membership
$30
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Open to individuals 18 years and older who wish to participate in FPDG-sanctioned activities, tournaments, and initiatives while contributing to the development of disc golf in Puerto Rico.
Open to individuals 18 years and older who wish to participate in FPDG-sanctioned activities, tournaments, and initiatives while contributing to the development of disc golf in Puerto Rico.
Junior Membership
$15
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Open to individuals under the age of 18 who are interested in learning and competing in disc golf. Junior members must have parental or guardian consent and are encouraged to develop skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork within the FPDG community.
Open to individuals under the age of 18 who are interested in learning and competing in disc golf. Junior members must have parental or guardian consent and are encouraged to develop skills, sportsmanship, and teamwork within the FPDG community.
Vendor Membership
$75
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Grants businesses and service providers the opportunity to collaborate with the disc golf community. Vendors can participate in FPDG-sanctioned events, promote their products, and support the growth of disc golf through official partnerships.
Grants businesses and service providers the opportunity to collaborate with the disc golf community. Vendors can participate in FPDG-sanctioned events, promote their products, and support the growth of disc golf through official partnerships.
Club Membership
$250
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.yearly
Designed for disc golf clubs that wish to be officially recognized by FPDG. Club members gain access to organizational resources, event support, and the ability to host FPDG-sanctioned tournaments. Clubs must adhere to FPDG guidelines and actively promote the sport within their local communities.
Designed for disc golf clubs that wish to be officially recognized by FPDG. Club members gain access to organizational resources, event support, and the ability to host FPDG-sanctioned tournaments. Clubs must adhere to FPDG guidelines and actively promote the sport within their local communities.
FPDG Custom Aluminum Bag-Tag
$5
rate.item.membershipRenewalInfo.noExpiration
FPDG Custom Bag Tag – Show Your Membership Pride!
As a valued member of the Federación de Disc Golf de Puerto Rico (FPDG), you’ll receive an exclusive FPDG Custom Bag Tag with your annual membership! This durable and stylish tag is a symbol of your support for the growth of disc golf in Puerto Rico and gives you access to friendly bag tag challenges within the community. Designs updated annually - COLLECT EM ALL!
🔹 Features:
✅ Unique design representing FPDG
✅ High-quality, durable material
✅ Track your ranking in bag tag matches
✅ A great way to connect and compete with fellow members
Get yours when you renew or sign up for your FPDG Annual Membership and be part of the movement driving disc golf forward in Puerto Rico!
#ThrowPR #FPDG #FPDGBagTagChallenge
FPDG Custom Bag Tag – Show Your Membership Pride!
As a valued member of the Federación de Disc Golf de Puerto Rico (FPDG), you’ll receive an exclusive FPDG Custom Bag Tag with your annual membership! This durable and stylish tag is a symbol of your support for the growth of disc golf in Puerto Rico and gives you access to friendly bag tag challenges within the community. Designs updated annually - COLLECT EM ALL!
🔹 Features:
✅ Unique design representing FPDG
✅ High-quality, durable material
✅ Track your ranking in bag tag matches
✅ A great way to connect and compete with fellow members
Get yours when you renew or sign up for your FPDG Annual Membership and be part of the movement driving disc golf forward in Puerto Rico!
#ThrowPR #FPDG #FPDGBagTagChallenge