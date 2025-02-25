Federación Puertorriqueña de Disc Golf Corporación Member Agreement

FPDG Custom Bag Tag – Show Your Membership Pride! As a valued member of the Federación de Disc Golf de Puerto Rico (FPDG), you’ll receive an exclusive FPDG Custom Bag Tag with your annual membership! This durable and stylish tag is a symbol of your support for the growth of disc golf in Puerto Rico and gives you access to friendly bag tag challenges within the community. Designs updated annually - COLLECT EM ALL! 🔹 Features: ✅ Unique design representing FPDG ✅ High-quality, durable material ✅ Track your ranking in bag tag matches ✅ A great way to connect and compete with fellow members Get yours when you renew or sign up for your FPDG Annual Membership and be part of the movement driving disc golf forward in Puerto Rico! #ThrowPR #FPDG #FPDGBagTagChallenge

