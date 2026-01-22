Federal Way Studio Open House with Hilary Hahn

Key to Change invites the community to our free open house event where our students will perform and be coached in a live musical masterclass with award-winning violinist, Hilary Hahn.





The Key to Change open house will be from 6:30–8:30 pm on February 19, 2026 at our new Federal Way studio location.





The event is free and open to current and prospective students and families. We teach violin and viola to underserved middle and high school students in South King County. Ticket registration is required.



















