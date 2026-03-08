Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

Offered by

Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce

About the memberships

Federation of Haitian Chambers of Commerce's Membership

Full Member Chamber
$500

Valid until June 3, 2027

Chambers of commerce that serve the Haitian or Haitian diaspora community. Each Full Member Chamber is granted one representative seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors


Benefits:

-One voting seat on the Federation’s Board of Directors

-Access to cross-membership benefits resources, toolkits, and technical assistance -Visibility and branding at Federation events and communications

-Eligibility to co-lead national initiatives and programs

-Preferential inclusion in trade missions, delegations, and joint ventures

-Participation in decision-making on collective advocacy and economic priorities -Cross-promotion of events, members, and services across the Federation network

-Complimentary partner platform, The Haitian Times.

Association Members
$300

Valid until June 3, 2027

Community-based organizations that may not operate as formal chambers but actively empower Haitian communities through advocacy, entrepreneurship, education, or cultural initiatives. Examples include Haitian associations and local business alliances.


Benefits include:

-Access to cross-chamber membership benefits

-Networking across the Federation Participation in professional development and select programs

-Cross-promotion of events, members, and services across the Federation network

-Complimentary partner platform, The Haitian Times.

-Eligibility to serve on working committees (no board voting rights)

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