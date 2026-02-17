FED's Got Talent Silent Auction

Explore their other ongoing campaigns and stay connected with upcoming opportunities.
2-Night Private Home Stay | Tool, Texas
Enjoy a relaxing two-night stay at a beautiful lakefront home on Cedar Creek Reservoir in Tool, Texas. This spacious retreat accommodates up to 10 guests and offers the perfect blend of relaxation and recreation.
Property Details:
• 3 bedrooms | 7 beds | 2 bathrooms
• Sleeps up to 10 guests
• Direct lakefront access
Amenities Include:
• Two kayaks with life jackets
• Outdoor fire pit
• Pool table for indoor entertainment
Perfect for families or small groups looking to unwind and reconnect.
Valid for an off-season stay (before May or after August).
Date coordination required with donor.
Estimated Value: $1,109.00
Donated by the Mizell Family
Enjoy crystal-clear views with this generous gift certificate from Window Man Window Cleaning, good for one complete exterior window cleaning service.
Whether you’re preparing for guests, freshening up for spring, or simply ready to let more natural light into your home, this professional exterior cleaning will leave your windows sparkling.
✔ Professional exterior window cleaning
✔ Trusted local service
✔ Valid for one year from the date of auction
Clean windows instantly elevate curb appeal and brighten your entire home — this is the kind of upgrade you don’t realize you need until you see the difference.
Retail Value: $400
Autographed by 7-Time X Games Gold Medalist Jimmy Wilkins
Own a piece of professional skateboarding history with this bold yellow Spohn Ranch Skateparks skateboard deck, personally signed by Jimmy Wilkins — one of the most dominant vert skaters of his generation.
Jimmy Wilkins is a 7-time X Games Skateboard Vert Gold Medalist, known for his massive no-grab Ollie 540s and unmatched consistency. He hasn’t missed an X Games Vert podium since 2015 and is currently within reach of tying Bucky Lasek’s record of 8 gold medals in the discipline. Turning pro for Creature Skateboards in 2018, Wilkins is respected both for his competitive dominance and his powerful transition skating in parks and pools.
• Autographed Spohn Ranch Skateparks deck
• Additional complete skateboard deck with wheels (donated by Spohn Ranch)
• Tickets to Alliance Skatepark in Grand Prairie, TX
Spohn Ranch Skateparks — known for designing and building skateparks nationwide — generously donated this exclusive package.
Whether you’re a skater, collector, or supporter of action sports, this is a rare opportunity to own a signed piece connected to one of the sport’s elite athletes.
Estimated Retail Value: $400
Upgrade your golf game with a brand-new Takomo 101 iron set. Designed for performance and forgiveness, this sleek set delivers consistent feel and impressive distance.
• Brand new iron set
• Modern performance design
Estimated Retail Value: $500–$600
Donated by Takomo
Experience precision and control with the Takomo 201 iron set. Crafted for golfers seeking refined feel and enhanced shot-making capability.
• Brand new iron set
• Forged feel and premium construction
Estimated Retail Value: $500–$600
Donated by Takomo
Bring home hours of creative fun with this exciting LEGO basket featuring popular sets across multiple themes — plus movie-night snacks to complete the experience.
LEGO Sets Included:
• Bluey Playground Fun (#11201) – $19.99
• Minecraft® The Illager Desert Patrol (#21267) – $14.99
• Speed Champions APXGP Team Race Car (#77252) – $27.99
• LEGO Star Wars: AT-AT vs. Tauntaun Microfighters (#75298) – Retired Set – $30.00
• Marvel Spider-Man vs. Doc Ock Subway Scene (#76321) – $54.99
Snacks Included:
• Lesser Evil Cheddar Space Balls & Popcorn
• Gardetto’s Original Snack Mix
• 20 assorted Ring Pops
• 4 movie candy boxes
Total Retail Value: $170
Donated by the Easdon Family
Bring suspense, strategy, and sweet treats to your next family game night with the classic mystery game Clue — paired with candy for the ultimate cozy evening in.
Was it Colonel Mustard in the Library? Miss Scarlet in the Ballroom? You’ll have to solve the mystery!
Perfect for:
• Family game nights
• Rainy-day fun
• Clue – The Classic Mystery Game (Ages 8+)
• Assorted candy for a “Mystery Movie & Game Night” feel
Retail Value: $15
Bring the magic home with the complete 7-book Harry Potter series by J.K. Rowling, beautifully packaged in a matching collector’s box set.
Relive the journey from The Sorcerer’s Stone through The Deathly Hallows, and enjoy family game night with the included Harry Potter Quidditch Card Game.
Includes:
• All 7 books in matching box set
• Harry Potter Quidditch Card Game
Estimated Value: $85
Enjoy a well-deserved break with a trusted and experienced babysitter!
Kyle Foster is offering up to four hours of babysitting for up to four children, giving parents the opportunity to enjoy a date night, attend an event, or simply relax.
Kyle is a responsible 16-year-old sophomore with five years of babysitting experience. She has younger siblings of her own and is comfortable helping with homework and light household tasks while caring for children.
Includes:
• Up to 4 hours of babysitting
• Up to 4 children
• Homework help if needed
• Light tidying related to childcare
Available in Midlothian or surrounding areas
Availability:
• Tues/Thurs 8am–3pm
• Mon/Wed/Fri/Sat evenings 5:30–9:30pm
Estimated Value: $60
Hannah Lewiston Photography
Capture beautiful, lasting memories with a 20-minute mini photo session in Midlothian, Texas.
Perfect for family portraits, senior photos, or milestone moments.
Location: Midlothian, TX
Estimated Value: $200
Expiration Date: May 31, 2026
Donated by Hannah Lewiston Photography
Join Mrs. Ayers for a two-hour private, hands-on cooking experience designed specifically for your family.
In this “Kitchen Basics 101” class, children will learn foundational skills that build confidence and independence in the kitchen while preparing a full breakfast from scratch.
• Safe, age-appropriate knife skills
• Proper measuring techniques
• Understanding leavening (why pancakes rise!)
• Egg techniques (scrambling and stovetop control)
• Kitchen safety and clean-as-you-go habits
• Fluffy homemade pancakes
• Farm-style scrambled eggs
• Fresh fruit preparation
• Optional simple syrup or topping
This private experience is designed for siblings within one family, allowing each child to participate and learn at their own level.
Includes:
• Two-hour private lesson
• All ingredients provided
• Printed recipe cards to take home
• Hosted by Mrs. Jennie Ayers (Cottage Farm Girl)
Suggested Value: $150
Donated by Jennie Ayers
Enjoy a premium three-piece skincare bundle featuring doTERRA Essential Skin Care products designed to nourish, brighten, and support healthy-looking skin.
This set includes:
• Anti-Aging Moisturizer (1.7 oz)
• Tightening Serum (1 oz)
• Brightening Gel (1 oz)
Formulated with essential oils such as frankincense, sandalwood, myrrh, bergamot, lavender, and jasmine, this collection helps hydrate, smooth, and promote a radiant complexion.
Perfect for anyone who enjoys high-quality skincare or is looking to refresh their routine.
Estimated Retail Value: $160
Donated by Linda Hachat
Create sweet memories while learning simple, natural wellness together. This thoughtfully curated Mommy & Me Essential Oil Bundle is designed for bonding, creativity, and everyday self-care.
Thieves Hand Sanitizers
4 Essential Oils:
Retail Value: $240
Nelson University | Hagee Center
Saturday, February 28 | 7:30 PM
Enjoy four tickets to an evening of exceptional chamber music.
• 4 tickets included
• Tickets valid only for the listed date and venue.
Estimated Value: $84
Donated by The Lee Family
Waxahachie Chautauqua Auditorium
Saturday, April 11 | 7:30 PM
Experience the lively sounds of classic swing music.
Available Options:
• 6-ticket bundle – $126 value
Tickets valid only for the listed date and venue.
Donated by The Lee Family
Enjoy three one-day play passes to The Flamingo Nest Play Café.
Perfect for little ones who love to explore, create, and play in a welcoming indoor environment.
• 3 one-day passes
• No expiration date
Estimated Value: $54
Donated by The Flamingo Nest
Add personality and sparkle to any car with this trendy handmade accessory bundle.
Includes:
• Car coasters
• Keychain
• Car decal
• Hanging mini disco ball
• Disco vent clip
Perfect for teens or new drivers.
Retail Value: $50
Donated by Krafty Koz
Original Oil Painting by Alyssa Darrach (Age 16)
Inspired by the movement and beauty of the ocean, East Coast captures the power of crashing waves beneath a dramatic, sunlit sky. Soft clouds stretch across warm tones while the vibrant blue water brings energy and motion to the canvas.
This original oil painting reflects approximately 10 hours of careful work and creative expression during the 2024–2025 year.
Medium: Oil on canvas
Artist: Alyssa Darrach, age 16
Year Created: 2024–2025
Time Invested: 10 hours
A meaningful opportunity to support a young artist while adding a beautiful coastal piece to your home.
Value: $120
Includes:
Retail Value: $120
This striking agate and geode set features deep earthy tones and sparkling crystal interiors framed by natural stone edges. The rich brown and charcoal hues make these pieces a warm, organic statement for any home.
Perfect for:
• Mantels
• Bookshelves
• Office décor
• Entryway styling
• Rustic or farmhouse interiors
Display together for symmetry or style separately for layered visual interest.
Each geode is naturally formed and completely unique.
Retail Value: $85
