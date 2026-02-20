Feed 15 Initiative Sponsor

About the memberships
No expiration
This sponsor level feeds approximately 100 children for 3 years.
We will recognize you in Gala signage including: a cover ad in the program book, full page in slide show, logo on all sponsor signage at this level.
We will also recognize you on any year round communications.
Limited to 3 companies.
No expiration
This sponsor level feeds approximately 50 children for 3 years.
We will recognize you in Gala signage including: a full page ad in the program book, full page in slide show, logo on all sponsor signage at this level.
We will also recognize you on any year round communications.
No expiration
This sponsor level feeds approximately 25 children for 3 years.
We will recognize you in Gala signage including: a half-page ad in the program book, half page in slide show, logo on all sponsor signage at this level.
We will also recognize you on any year round communications.
No expiration
This sponsor level feeds approximately 10 children for 3 years.
We will recognize you in Gala signage including: a 1/4 page ad in the program book, logo recognition in slide show, logo on all sponsor signage at this level.
We will also recognize you on any year round communications.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!