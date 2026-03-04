Feed A Friend

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Feed A Friend

About this raffle

Feed A Friend's Annual MEAT & COOLER RAFFLE

One Chance to WIN
$10

Win $500 in meat of your choice from Meat Monkey PLUS a large Igloo cooler donated by Boyne City Ace Hardware!

🎟 Ticket Options: 1Ticket - 10.00

Three Chances to WIN
$25

Win $500 in meat of your choice from Meat Monkey PLUS a large Igloo cooler donated by Boyne City Ace Hardware!

🎟 Ticket Options: - 3 Tickets - 25.00

Seven Chances to win
$50

Win $500 in meat of your choice from Meat Monkey PLUS a large Igloo cooler donated by Boyne City Ace Hardware!

🎟 Ticket Options: 7 Tickets - 50.00

Ten chances to WIN
$75

Win $500 in meat of your choice from Meat Monkey PLUS a large Igloo cooler donated by Boyne City Ace Hardware!

🎟 Ticket Options: 10 Tickets - 75.00

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