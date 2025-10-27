Feed a Williston Family - Thanksgiving 2025

Offered by
Contains all ingredients for roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, steamed carrots, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.
Did you know that can openers are consistently one of the highest requested non-perishable items at food banks? Help us provide these vital tools for the recipients of our Thanksgiving Meals!
Families receiving meals for Thanksgiving dinner will need a roaster pan to cook their turkey in. Help us provide these items for families in need to make their Thanksgiving day extra memorable!
Help us provide paper products for our Thanksgiving meals! Your donation will help us to include paper towels and paper plates in all recipient boxes.
Aluminum foil is a luxury item for many individuals receiving food assistance. This product allows our families to prepare their Thanksgiving dishes with ease this holiday season.
