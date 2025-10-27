Williston Community Builders

Offered by

Williston Community Builders

About this shop

Feed a Williston Family - Thanksgiving 2025

1 Thanksgiving Meal (Feeds 4-6) item
1 Thanksgiving Meal (Feeds 4-6)
$30

Contains all ingredients for roasted turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing, steamed carrots, green bean casserole, and pumpkin pie.

1 Can Opener item
1 Can Opener
$5

Did you know that can openers are consistently one of the highest requested non-perishable items at food banks? Help us provide these vital tools for the recipients of our Thanksgiving Meals!

1 Aluminum Turkey Roaster Pan item
1 Aluminum Turkey Roaster Pan
$3

Families receiving meals for Thanksgiving dinner will need a roaster pan to cook their turkey in. Help us provide these items for families in need to make their Thanksgiving day extra memorable!

Paper Products for Meal Boxes item
Paper Products for Meal Boxes
$5

Help us provide paper products for our Thanksgiving meals! Your donation will help us to include paper towels and paper plates in all recipient boxes.

1 Roll of Aluminum Foil item
1 Roll of Aluminum Foil
$2

Aluminum foil is a luxury item for many individuals receiving food assistance. This product allows our families to prepare their Thanksgiving dishes with ease this holiday season.

