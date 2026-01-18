Feed The Future: Youth Fundraiser

Hosted by
A classic spaghetti dinner topped with homestyle ground beef meat sauce, served with a side salad, dessert, and a drink.
Allergen Notice: Contains wheat (gluten) and may contain dairy.
A creamy chicken spaghetti made with tender chicken and pasta, served with a side salad, dessert, and a drink.
Allergen Notice: Contains dairy and wheat (gluten).
Support The iChurch’s Youth Ministry beyond your dinner purchase. Any amount helps us invest in our youth and make 2026 meaningful.
