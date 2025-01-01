Feed-Well Fridges Silent Auction

Hosted by
Starting bid
Go Wild: Public Tour at Carolina Tiger Rescue
An Unforgettable Wildlife Experience
Donated by: Carolina Tiger Rescue | Value: $96
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Take a walk on the wild side with this public tour of Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, NC — a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to the rescue and care of wild cats.
This 1.5–2 hour guided walking tour offers a rare opportunity to observe tigers, lions, caracals, and other exotic species in a safe, natural setting.
You'll hear the incredible rescue stories of these majestic animals and learn how the sanctuary works to protect wild cats from abuse and neglect. It’s an educational, inspiring, and unforgettable experience for all ages!
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Reservations required. Tours are subject to availability and weather. Children must be age 5 or older to attend.
Bid now for your chance to meet the cats, hear their stories, and support a powerful mission in wildlife conservation!
Thanks to Carolina Tiger Rescue for their donation!
Starting bid
Vino Dinner for Two – A Perfect Pairing of Wine & Fine Dining
Donated by: Vino Wine Shop | Value: $200
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Treat yourself and a guest to an unforgettable evening of gourmet cuisine and perfectly paired wines with this Vino Dinner for Two. Whether you’re celebrating a special occasion or simply treating yourself to a night out, this dining experience promises to delight your palate and elevate your evening.
Enjoy a multi-course dinner where expertly selected wines complement each dish. From bold reds to crisp whites, each pour enhances the flavors of an exquisite chef-prepared menu.
Package Includes:
Restrictions: Reservations required. Alcohol served to guests 21+. Gratuity not included.
Raise a glass and bid high—this is one evening you’ll never forget
Thanks to Vino Wine Shop for their donation!
Starting bid
Signed NC State Wolfpack Basketball by Former Head Coach Kevin Keatts
Donated by: Sera Cuni & Susan White | Value: $100-300
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Wolfpack fans, this one’s for you!
Take home a piece of NC State basketball history with this official NC State basketball personally signed by Former Head Coach Kevin Keatts. As a passionate leader of the Wolfpack, Coach Keatts help lead NC State to their first Final Four since 1983.
Whether you’re a lifelong supporter or a new fan, this collectible is a must-have for any NC State enthusiast. Display it proudly in your home, office, or fan cave — and show off your Pack pride with a one-of-a-kind piece of memorabilia.
Perfect for:
Go Pack! Bid now and own a legendary keepsake from the heart of Wolfpack Nation!
Thanks to Susan White & Sera Cuni for their donation!
Starting bid
In Good Heart Farm – 2026 Spring CSA Donation
Donated by: In Good Heart Farm | Value: $350
*Minimum bid increment $10.00
Eat fresh, eat local, and feel good doing it with a Spring 2026 Small CSA Share from In Good Heart Farm in Pittsboro, NC!
This Small Share provides 7 items every other week for 7 weeks of the farm’s 14-week Spring season — perfect for individuals or anyone who cooks a few times per week. Each share is fully customizable, allowing you to choose from a wide variety of fresh, nutrient-dense produce grown using uncertified organic methods.
You’ll also have the option to add on extras like seedlings, braided garlic, flowers, salves, and other farm-made goods.
Members receive a weekly newsletter with farm updates, recipes, and cooking inspiration, plus access to flexible scheduling, convenient pickup locations, and opportunities to visit the farm during special events. CSA membership is a meaningful way to know your farmers, eat seasonally, and support sustainable local agriculture.
Package Includes:
Access to add-on items through the online farm store
Weekly farm newsletter with recipes and updates
Invitations to on-farm events and opportunities to barter.
Restrictions: Valid for Spring 2026 season only. Must arrange sign up with the farm by emailing them at [email protected]
Support local agriculture, nourish your body, and enjoy the freshest seasonal produce — place your bid and become part of the In Good Heart Farm community!
Thanks to In Good Heart Farm for their donation!
Starting bid
Taste of North Carolina Basket – Flavors of the South in Every Bite
Donated by: The Striegel Family | Estimated Value: $375
*Minimum bid increment $10.00
Spice up your kitchen and your cocktails with this Taste of North Carolina basket — a hand-curated collection of North Carolina made goodies that celebrate the bold and savory flavors of the South.
This gourmet basket features a delicious mix of North Carolina–made food items, artisan spice blends, and a signature Bloody Mary mix perfect for brunch, tailgates, or lazy weekend mornings.
From home chefs to those who just love supporting local, this basket is packed with flavor and Southern charm.
Basket Includes:
Perfect for:
Support local artisans and bring home a delicious piece of North Carolina — one bite (or sip!) at a time.
Thanks to The Striegel Family for their donation!
Starting bid
Four Private Guitar Lessons
Donated by: Sullivan Music Shop| Value: $140
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Always wanted to learn guitar — or ready to take your skills to the next level? Here’s your chance!
This package includes four private guitar lessons with a skilled instructor who tailors each session to your experience level and musical goals.
Whether you're a complete beginner or an intermediate player looking to improve technique, these lessons offer fun, personalized instruction in a supportive environment.
Learn chords, strumming patterns, music theory, and even your favorite songs!
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Must be scheduled in advance.
Student must provide their own guitar.
Get ready to rock — or strum softly — and bid on this musical journey today!
Thanks to Sullivan Music Shop for their donation!
Starting bid
Mountain Weekend Getaway – “Appalachian Escape”
Donated by: Barbara Haight and Shane Jones| Value: $800
*Minimum bid increment $25.00
Escape the everyday and treat yourself (and to a restorative weekend in the mountains at “Appalachian Escape,” a gorgeous cottage nestled in the woods just minutes from downtown Blowing Rock and the Blue Ridge Parkway.
The Experience:
Details & Fine Print:
Why It’s a Must‑Bid Item:
Bid high, plan early — and make this your ticket to crisp mountain air, starry nights by the fireplace, and unforgettable memories!
Thanks to Barbara Haight and Shane Jones for their donation!
Starting bid
Front Porch + 1,000 Sq Ft Pressure Washing Package by Gib's Pressure Washing
Donated by: Gib's Pressure Washing | Value: $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Give your home a fresh, clean look with this professional pressure washing package from Gib’s Pressure Washing, a trusted local expert in exterior surface cleaning.
This package includes complete pressure washing of your front porch plus up to 1,000 square feet of additional flat surface cleaning — perfect for driveways, sidewalks, patios, or walkways.
Prep for holiday guests, selling your home, or boost curb appeal, this service will leave your space looking like new!
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Let the pros at Gib’s Pressure Washing bring the shine back to your home — bid now for a cleaner, brighter outdoor space!
Thanks to Gibb's Power Washing for donating their service!
Starting bid
Two Tickets to Spring 2026 Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival
Donated by: Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival | Value: $175
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Get ready for four days of music, dancing, community, and connection under the open sky with two tickets to the Spring 2026 Shakori Hills GrassRoots Festival in Pittsboro, NC!
Known for its eclectic mix of live music—from roots and Americana to world, funk, folk, and jam bands—Shakori Hills is more than a festival; it's a celebration of art, sustainability, and togetherness.
Enjoy live performances on multiple stages, local food & drink vendors, artisan crafts, workshops, healing arts, camping, and a joyful, family-friendly atmosphere.
Package Includes:
Restrictions:
Dance barefoot in the grass, discover new music, and be part of something magical — bid now and mark your calendar for Shakori 2026!
Thanks to Shakori Hills for their donation!
Starting bid
Vintage Rustic Wood Side Table
Donated by: Little Boho Valley | Estimated value: $125
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add timeless charm to any room with this beautiful vintage rustic wood side table. Featuring a warm, weathered painted wooden top and soft white painted legs, this piece blends farmhouse character with modern simplicity. Its versatile size makes it perfect as an accent table, bedside companion, or stylish display surface.
This table brings both function and artisan flair—an ideal find for lovers of cozy, curated vintage home décor.
Thanks to Little Boho Valley for their donation!
Starting bid
Private Food Truck Party for 20 – Catered by J Dub's Food Truck
Donated by: J Dub's Food Truck, Pittsboro, NC | Value: $2000
*Minimum bid increment $25.00
Get ready to host the ultimate gathering with a personalized southern catering experience for you and 19 guests by the beloved J Dubs Food Truck — right at your location!
Whether you're celebrating a birthday, hosting a family reunion, planning a team appreciation event, or just want an unforgettable night with friends, J Dubs will roll up in their 30-foot food truck and serve up delicious, handcrafted eats just for your group. You choose the vibe, and they’ll bring the flavor!
Unleash your taste buds and embark on a flavorful journey with us.
"Our crispy shrimp, oyster, & chicken thigh PoBoys are more than just a meal - they're a Southern tradition. Indulge in our classic sides & sweet treats, making every bite a moment to savor!"
Package Includes:
Location Requirements:
Bring the food truck fun straight to your door and treat your crew to a private party they'll rave about. Bid now to book your exclusive J Dubs experience!
Thanks to Bill & Jamie Hartley for their donation!
Starting bid
Set of 3 Plush Anirollz Toys
Donated by: Pittsboro Toy Shop | Value $50
Snuggle up with this adorable trio of Anirollz plush toys. Known for being soft, squishy and irresistibly cute, Anirollz bring a fun twist to your favorite animals.
Perfect for kids, collectors, or anyone who could use a little more kawaii in their life!
Set Includes:
Whether you're adding to a collection or giving the perfect present, this in demand plush set will roll right into your heart. Bid now and take home the snuggly charm of Anirollz!
Thanks to The Pittsboro Toy Shop for their donation!
Starting bid
$75 Gift Certificate to Mark Hewitt Pottery
Donated by: Mark Hewitt Pottery | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Bring timeless craftsmanship and North Carolina heritage into your home with this $75 gift certificate to the renowned Mark Hewitt Pottery in Pittsboro, NC.
Known for his large-scale, wood-fired pots and beautifully functional ceramics, Mark Hewitt is a nationally celebrated potter whose work blends Southern tradition with contemporary elegance.
Choose from a wide selection of handcrafted mugs, bowls, vases, serving dishes, and more — each piece uniquely made with local clay and artistic passion.
Perfect for:
Details:
Support local art and bring home a functional work of beauty. Bid now and let your next favorite piece find you!
Thanks to Mark Hewitt for his donation!
Starting bid
Cool Treats & Swag from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice
Donated by: Jeremiah’s Italian Ice | Value: $30
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Beat the heat and treat yourself with this delicious package from Jeremiah’s Italian Ice!
Known for their refreshing Italian Ice, creamy soft ice cream, and Gelati combos and cakes; Jeremiah’s is the go-to spot for cool, colorful fun.
This package gives you a gift certificate to satisfy your sweet cravings and some awesome branded swag so you can rep your favorite frozen treat in style.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Don’t miss your chance to chill out with one of the coolest treats in town — bid now and enjoy the sweet life with Jeremiah’s!
Thanks to Jeremiah's Italian Ice for their donation of this item!
Starting bid
Find Your Flow – 10-Class Package at Yoga Garden in Pittsboro, NC
Donated by: Yoga Garden | Value: $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Breathe deep, stretch, and center yourself with this 10-class package to Yoga Garden, Pittsboro’s serene and welcoming yoga studio.
Whether you're new to yoga or deepening your existing practice, Yoga Garden offers a peaceful and accepting space to reconnect with your body, mind, and breath.
Choose from a variety of in-person and online classes including gentle yoga, vinyasa flow, restorative, yin, and more — all led by compassionate, experienced instructors.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Restrictions:
Unroll your mat and say yes to self-care — bid now and begin (or continue) your yoga journey at Yoga Garden!
A special thank you to Yoga Garden for their donation!
Starting bid
Cloister 3-Jar Small Batch Honey Sampler
Donated by: New Horizons, Pittsboro, NC | Value: $25
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Indulge in the natural sweetness of this Cloister Honey 3-Jar Small Batch Sampler, a delicious gift for food lovers and tea drinkers alike!
Handcrafted in North Carolina, Cloister Honey is known for its rich flavors, artisanal quality, and commitment to sustainable beekeeping.
This beautifully packaged sampler includes three unique small-batch honeys, perfect for drizzling on toast, sweetening tea, pairing with cheese, or adding to your favorite recipes.
Sampler Includes:
Perfect for:
Savor the taste of local craftsmanship and nature’s golden gift. Bid now and bring home the sweet buzz of Cloister Honey!
Thanks to New Horizons for their donation!
Starting bid
Lily Den Farm Christmas Turkey & Homemade Dutch Apple Pie
Donated by: Lily Den Farm | Value: $175
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Make your holiday feast unforgettable with this mouthwatering package from Lily Den Farm!
You'll take home a farm-fresh, pasture-raised Christmas turkey — tender, flavorful, and raised with care — along with a homemade Dutch apple pie that’s bursting with sweet, spiced apples and topped with a buttery crumb topping.
Let Lily Den take care of the main course and dessert so you can focus on making memories around the table.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Pickup Details:
Celebrate the season with the rich flavors of local farming and homemade goodness — bid now for the tastiest Christmas yet!
Thanks to Lily Den for their donation!
Starting bid
Grow Local – Gift Certificate to Rachel’s Native Plants
Donated by: Rachel’s Native Plants | Value: $100
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Bring beauty, biodiversity, and sustainability to your garden with this gift certificate to Rachel’s Native Plants, your local source for high-quality, ecologically beneficial native plants.
Whether you’re starting a pollinator garden, enhancing your landscape with hardy perennials, or simply adding a few new favorites to your space, Rachel’s expert-grown selections are perfect for supporting local wildlife and thriving in North Carolina’s natural climate.
Use this gift certificate for:
Perfect for:
Support local ecosystems and beautify your space — bid now and plant the seeds for something wonderful with Rachel’s Native Plants!
Thanks to Rachel's Native Plants for their donation!
Starting bid
Self Care Basket
Donated by: Chatham Marketplace | Value $100
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Fabulous basket full of lotions, oils, soaps, tea, chocolates, vitamins and more!
Great local gift for friends and family members.
Thanks to Chatham Marketplace for their donation!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Mosaic Garden Statue by Joyce Baird (Seashell, Reds, Greens, and Brown Leaf Tile)
Donated by: Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill, NC | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a one-of-a-kind touch of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this stunning mosaic garden statue, handcrafted by local Chapel Hill artist Joyce Baird.
Known for her intricate designs and love of natural textures, Joyce transforms everyday materials into captivating works of art.
This unique piece features a vibrant, hand-laid mosaic pattern made from carefully selected tiles and glass, set on a weather-resistant base perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.
Features:
Perfect for:
Bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a touch of Chapel Hill charm to your garden — bid now on this exquisite mosaic statue and let art bloom where you plant it.
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donations!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Mosaic Garden Statue by Joyce Baird (Seashell, Iridescent Blue Glass, Blue, Orange, Yellows, and Reds Tile)
Donated by: Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill, NC | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a one-of-a-kind touch of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this stunning mosaic garden statue, handcrafted by local Chapel Hill artist Joyce Baird.
Known for her intricate designs and love of natural textures, Joyce transforms everyday materials into captivating works of art.
This unique piece features a vibrant, hand-laid mosaic pattern made from carefully selected tiles and glass, set on a weather-resistant base perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.
Features:
Perfect for:
Bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a touch of Chapel Hill charm to your garden — bid now on this exquisite mosaic statue and let art bloom where you plant it.
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donations!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Mosaic Garden Statue by Joyce Baird (Owl, Blacks, Greens, Blues, and Brown Tile)
Donated by: Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill, NC | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a one-of-a-kind touch of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this stunning mosaic garden statue, handcrafted by local Chapel Hill artist Joyce Baird.
Known for her intricate designs and love of natural textures, Joyce transforms everyday materials into captivating works of art.
This unique piece features a vibrant, hand-laid mosaic pattern made from carefully selected tiles and glass, set on a weather-resistant base perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.
Features:
Perfect for:
Bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a touch of Chapel Hill charm to your garden — bid now on this exquisite mosaic statue and let art bloom where you plant it.
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donations!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Mosaic Garden Statue by Joyce Baird (Horse, Iridescent Glass, Reds, Blues, and Yellows Tile)
Donated by: Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill, NC | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a one-of-a-kind touch of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this stunning mosaic garden statue, handcrafted by local Chapel Hill artist Joyce Baird.
Known for her intricate designs and love of natural textures, Joyce transforms everyday materials into captivating works of art.
This unique piece features a vibrant, hand-laid mosaic pattern made from carefully selected tiles and glass, set on a weather-resistant base perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.
Features:
Perfect for:
Bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a touch of Chapel Hill charm to your garden — bid now on this exquisite mosaic statue and let art bloom where you plant it.
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donations!
Starting bid
Handcrafted Mosaic Garden Statue by Joyce Baird (Floral, Reds, Greens, Oranges, and Black Tile)
Donated by: Joyce Baird, Chapel Hill, NC | Value: $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a one-of-a-kind touch of color and creativity to your outdoor space with this stunning mosaic garden statue, handcrafted by local Chapel Hill artist Joyce Baird.
Known for her intricate designs and love of natural textures, Joyce transforms everyday materials into captivating works of art.
This unique piece features a vibrant, hand-laid mosaic pattern made from carefully selected tiles and glass, set on a weather-resistant base perfect for gardens, patios, or porches.
Features:
Perfect for:
Bring beauty, craftsmanship, and a touch of Chapel Hill charm to your garden — bid now on this exquisite mosaic statue and let art bloom where you plant it.
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donations!
Starting bid
Adventure Ready – Chatham Outfitters $25 Gift Card & Outdoor Gift Bag
Donated by: Chatham Outfitters | Value: $100
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Gear up for your next adventure with this gift card and swag bag from Chatham Outfitters, your local go-to for outdoor gear and lifestyle essentials in Pittsboro, NC.
This package includes a Chatham Outfitters gift card to shop your favorite brands, plus a curated gift bag filled with must-have accessories to keep you comfortable and prepared on the trail, by the campfire, or just around town.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Support a local business and take your outdoor game to the next level — bid now and step into your next adventure with Chatham Outfitters!
Thanks to Chatham Outfitters for their donation!
Starting bid
Balance, Strength & Empowerment – Barre3 Class Package
Donated by: Barre3 Pittsboro | Value: $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Discover a full-body workout that balances strength, cardio, and mindfulness with this class package to Barre3 in Pittsboro, NC!
Designed for all fitness levels, Barre3 combines elements of ballet barre, yoga, and Pilates for a low-impact, high-results workout that leaves you feeling strong and centered.
With expert instruction and a welcoming studio environment, this package is perfect for jumpstarting your wellness journey or adding variety to your current routine.
Package Includes:
Perfect for:
Step into the studio, tune into your body, and bid now to feel your best with Barre3 Pittsboro!
Thanks to Barre3 for their donation!
Starting bid
Aloe Plant
Donated by Cindy Shelby | Value $30
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Bring effortless style and natural beauty into any space with this striking large aloe plant. Its sculptural leaves and fresh green color make it an eye-catching focal point for living rooms, offices, and sunny patios. The plant comes in a sleek, modern plastic resin pot that’s both lightweight and durable, offering contemporary style without the weight.
Beyond its visual appeal, aloe is well known for its versatile uses. The gel inside its leaves is commonly used in many households for soothing skin, adding moisture, and supporting natural skin comfort. Many people also enjoy growing aloe for its reputation as an easygoing, air-refreshing plant that adds a calming touch to any room.
Perfect for plant lovers, natural-remedy enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add a beautiful, low-maintenance statement piece to their home!
Thanks to Cindy Shelby for her donation!
Starting bid
Aloe Plant
Donated by Cindy Shelby | Value $30
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Bring effortless style and natural beauty into any space with this striking large aloe plant. Its sculptural leaves and fresh green color make it an eye-catching focal point for living rooms, offices, and sunny patios. The plant comes in a sleek, modern plastic resin pot that’s both lightweight and durable, offering contemporary style without the weight.
Beyond its visual appeal, aloe is well known for its versatile uses. The gel inside its leaves is commonly used in many households for soothing skin, adding moisture, and supporting natural skin comfort. Many people also enjoy growing aloe for its reputation as an easygoing, air-refreshing plant that adds a calming touch to any room.
Perfect for plant lovers, natural-remedy enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add a beautiful, low-maintenance statement piece to their home!
Thanks to Cindy Shelby for her donation!
Starting bid
Aloe Plant
Donated by Cindy Shelby | Value $30
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Bring effortless style and natural beauty into any space with this striking large aloe plant. Its sculptural leaves and fresh green color make it an eye-catching focal point for living rooms, offices, and sunny patios. The plant comes in a sleek, modern plastic resin pot that’s both lightweight and durable, offering contemporary style without the weight.
Beyond its visual appeal, aloe is well known for its versatile uses. The gel inside its leaves is commonly used in many households for soothing skin, adding moisture, and supporting natural skin comfort. Many people also enjoy growing aloe for its reputation as an easygoing, air-refreshing plant that adds a calming touch to any room.
Perfect for plant lovers, natural-remedy enthusiasts, or anyone looking to add a beautiful, low-maintenance statement piece to their home!
Thanks to Cindy Shelby for her donation!
Starting bid
Cornbread Hemp Basket
Donated by Cornbread Hemp | Value $200
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Cornbread Hemp is a Kentucky-based company founded in 2018 that produces USDA-certified organic, full-spectrum hemp products, including CBD and THC gummies, oils, and creams. The company emphasizes its commitment to quality by using only the hemp flower—not the stems, leaves, or seeds—in its extracts. Products are designed to help with stress, sleep, and pain relief.
Package includes:
Variety pack of THC Seltzers, 1 case each (4 cans) of:
• Blueberry Breeze
• Raspberry Lime
• Peach Iced Tea and
• Salted Watermelon
Two Cornbread Hemp T-shirts (Size Large and X-Large)
Seven 10mg (1 serving) packets of THC Cornbread Gummies
· Blueberry Breeze and
· Blood Orange Bliss
Thanks to Cornbread Hemp for their donation!
Starting bid
O'Quinn's Meat Bundle
Donated by: O'Quinn's Butcher Shop | Valued at $200
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Fire up the grill!
Enjoy premium, locally sourced cuts from O’Quinn’s Butcher Shop. The winning bidder receives a $200 credit toward any combination of meats, letting you build the perfect bundle—from steaks and roasts to specialty sausages and fresh-ground favorites. A delicious way to support local business and stock your freezer with quality.
Thank you to O'Quinn's Butcher Shop for their donation!
Starting bid
Southern Supreme Gift Basket
Donated by Southern Supreme | Valued at $65
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Nothing could be finer than to give a gift from Carolina and from N.C.'s own Southern Supreme! This family-owned gourmet specialty shop has been in business for 40 years in Bear Creek and is famous for their "Nutty Fruitcakes," chocolates and more!
Package Includes:
Metal decorative basket with an 8 oz. Fruitcake, 3.25 oz. Southern Pecan Pralines, 3.75 oz. Maple Crispy Peanuts, 12 oz. Peanut Brittle, 3.5 oz. Cheese Florets, Single Fruitcake Cookie and a Single Bear Creek Lazy Turtle.
Perfect for:
Thank you to Southern Supreme for their donation!
Starting bid
Landscape Supply Tools
Donated by Site One Landscape Supply | Valued at $200
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Perfect for the weekend warrior or home gardener.
Includes:
-Histand Signature series round point shovel with 50" handle. Features a reinforced steel handle with closed back design. A heavy duty shovel meant to handle all jobs.
-Lesco Handheld sprayer designed to reduce over application of chemicals. Features adjustable design for hassle free flow customization and a water resistant battery compartment.
-Corona 46" high carbon steel bypasss extendable lopper. Features 1/2" cut capicity and is great for tackling poison ivy, pricker bushes and small branches.
Thank you to Site One for their donation!
Starting bid
Wabi-Sabi Art
Donated by Harriet Ling | Valued at $75
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Own this original hand-crafted artwork from Pittsboro resident Harriet Ling.
Ling calls her artwork, which is constructed from pieces of a horse's bridle, stirrup leathers" and mane, Wabi-Sabi – the Japanese description of beauty in imperfection and simplicity.
A special thank you to Harriet Ling for her one-of-a-kind donation!
Starting bid
Tidewater Grains Gift Bag
Donated by Tidewater Grains| Value $50
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Give the gift of Gold…Carolina Gold!
Share your love of all natural heirloom Tidewater Grain products, along with a wood spoon!
Gift bag includes:
• 2lb Carolina Gold Rice
• 2lb Heirloom Rice Flour
• 2 cup Carolina Gold Brown Rice
• 1 cup Carolina Gold Middlins
• 8oz Mushroom Risotto
Thanks to Tidewater Grains for their donation!
Starting bid
Silpada Necklace
Donated by Joyce Baird| Value $80
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Beautiful Sterling, pearl and leather carved shell pendant in original box (never worn).
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donation!
Starting bid
Silpada Necklace
Donated by Joyce Baird| Value $90
Beautiful hammered silver pendant with abalone mother of pearl and howlite pearl in original box - (never worn).
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donation!
Starting bid
Silpada Necklace and Matching Bracelets
Donated by Joyce Baird | Value $175
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Beautiful sponge coral and sterling silver necklace with leather cord and matching set of 3 bracelets with abalone pearl and sponge coral (never worn).
Thanks to Joyce Baird for her donation!
Starting bid
UNC Tar Heel Basketball Tixs
Donated by Katie Walker | Value $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Fantastic gift for the spots fans in your life! Catch the UNC men's basketball team take on the East Tennessee State Buccaneers on Tuesday, Dec. 16 at 8 pm at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Package includes:
· 2 lower level seats
· 1 parking pass
Thanks to Katie Walker for her donation!
Starting bid
UNC Tar Heel Basketball Tixs
Donated by Katie Walker | Value $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Fantastic gift for the spots fans in your life! Catch the UNC men's basketball team take on the Pirates of East Carolina University on Monday, Dec. 22 at 8 pm at the Dean E. Smith Center in Chapel Hill.
Package includes:
· 2 lower level seats
· 1 parking pass
Thanks to Katie Walker for her donation!
Starting bid
Handwoven Scarf
Donated by Elizabeth Hull | Value $25
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Give the gift of warmth! Beautiful handwoven scarf from Feed-Well Fridges volunteer Elizabeth Hull. Perfect handmade gift for the winter!
Thanks to Elizabeth Hull for her donation!
Starting bid
Watercolor Print
Donated by: Elizabeth Hull | Value $50
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Watercolor print from Durham designer and visual artist Elizabeth Hammond.
Thanks to Elizabeth Hull for her donation!
Starting bid
Watercolor Print
Donated by: Elizabeth Hull | Value $50
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Watercolor print from Durham designer and visual artist Elizabeth Hammond.
Thanks to Elizabeth Hull for her donation!
Starting bid
Watercolor Print
Donated by: Elizabeth Hull | Value $25
*Minimum bid increment $2.00
Watercolor print from Durham designer and visual artist Elizabeth Hammond.
Thanks to Elizabeth Hull for her donation!
Starting bid
Still Life Art
Donated by Juley Striegel | Valued at $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Add a burst of color and charm to your home with this vibrant 12" x 12" acrylic painting by local artist, Juley Striegel Featuring a richly textured, modern still life of a ripe red apple, this piece blends bold color, expressive brushwork, and contemporary style. Perfect for brightening a kitchen, dining nook, or gallery wall, it’s a one-of-a-kind artwork that brings warmth and personality to any space.
A wonderful opportunity to support local art while taking home a fresh, joyful piece for your collection!
(Pair it with auction item #45 for a colorful statement piece in your home.)
Thanks to Juley Striegel for her donation!
Starting bid
Still Life Art
Donated by Juley Striegel | Valued at $150
*Minimum bid increment $5.00
Bring warmth and a pop of color to your space with this eye-catching 12" x 12" acrylic still life by local artist, Juley Striegel. Featuring an orange bell pepper, the painting boasts bold color, lively texture, and contemporary charm. Its vibrant palette makes it a stunning accent for a kitchen, dining area, or any spot needing a pop of artistic energy.
A perfect chance to support local art and take home a fresh, uplifting piece that celebrates everyday beauty.
(Pair it with auction item #45 for a colorful statement piece in your home.)
Thanks to Juley Striegel for her donation!
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate Toward Estate Planning
Donated by Munson Law Firm| Valued at $500
*Minimum bid increment $25.00
Secure peace of mind with this $500 gift certificate from Munson Law Firm, a family-friendly estate planning practice serving NC, VA, and DC. Whether you’re preparing a new will, establishing guardianship provisions, creating a revocable trust, or setting up powers of attorney, this certificate provides valuable support toward building a customized estate plan tailored to your needs.
Munson Law Firm offers flexible virtual, phone, and in-person appointments — including evenings and weekends by request — to make the process convenient and approachable. Their experienced team will guide you step-by-step to ensure your wishes are clearly documented and legally sound.
Key Details:
Give yourself or a loved one the gift of clarity, security, and peace of mind — one piece at a time.
Thanks to Munson Law for their donation!
Starting bid
$500 Gift Certificate Toward Estate Planning
Donated by Munson Law Firm| Valued at $500
*Minimum bid increment $25.00
Secure peace of mind with this $500 gift certificate from Munson Law Firm, a family-friendly estate planning practice serving NC, VA, and DC. Whether you’re preparing a new will, establishing guardianship provisions, creating a revocable trust, or setting up powers of attorney, this certificate provides valuable support toward building a customized estate plan tailored to your needs.
Munson Law Firm offers flexible virtual, phone, and in-person appointments — including evenings and weekends by request — to make the process convenient and approachable. Their experienced team will guide you step-by-step to ensure your wishes are clearly documented and legally sound.
Key Details:
Give yourself or a loved one the gift of clarity, security, and peace of mind — one piece at a time.
Thanks to Munson Law for their donation!
