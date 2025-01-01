Feed-Well Fridges Silent Auction

Go Wild: Public Tour at Carolina Tiger Rescue

An Unforgettable Wildlife Experience

Donated by: Carolina Tiger Rescue | Value: $96





*Minimum bid increment $5.00





Take a walk on the wild side with this public tour of Carolina Tiger Rescue in Pittsboro, NC — a nonprofit sanctuary dedicated to the rescue and care of wild cats.





This 1.5–2 hour guided walking tour offers a rare opportunity to observe tigers, lions, caracals, and other exotic species in a safe, natural setting.





You'll hear the incredible rescue stories of these majestic animals and learn how the sanctuary works to protect wild cats from abuse and neglect. It’s an educational, inspiring, and unforgettable experience for all ages!





Package Includes:

4 tickets to a public tour at Carolina Tiger Rescue

Guided educational experience with trained staff

Access to sanctuary grounds and observation areas

Restrictions:

Reservations required. Tours are subject to availability and weather. Children must be age 5 or older to attend.





Bid now for your chance to meet the cats, hear their stories, and support a powerful mission in wildlife conservation!





Thanks to Carolina Tiger Rescue for their donation!