Railroaders Memorial Museum
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Railroaders Memorial Museum

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Railroaders Memorial Museum

About this event

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Feel The Thunder: Big Boy #4014 at the Horseshoe Curve VIP Ticket Auction

The Last VIP Ticket
$100

Starting bid

This is the LAST VIP ticket available for this historic event! It includes priority entry and reserved parking on-site. The only parking at the Horseshoe Curve is for VIP attendees. VIP Admission includes parking and admission for the standard "car load" for your specific vehicle. If your vehicle has five seats, admission is included for up to five attendees. ONLY GOOD FOR VEHICLES THAT SEAT 5 PEOPLE, OR LESS. MINI VANS AND LARGE SUVs WOULD REQUIRE 2 VIP TICKETS. RVs WILL NOT BE ABLE TO PARK ON-SITE. This ticket is only available for pre-sale and won't be available to purchase the day of the event.

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