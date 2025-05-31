Southern Center For Equity Advancement And Immigrant Refuge

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Southern Center For Equity Advancement And Immigrant Refuge

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Fees - List of Immigration Legal Services

Application for Naturalization item
Application for Naturalization item
Application for Naturalization
$250

Application for Naturalization. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Replacement Naturalization Document item
Application for Replacement Naturalization Document item
Application for Replacement Naturalization Document
$125

Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Certificate of Citizenship item
Application for Certificate of Citizenship item
Application for Certificate of Citizenship
$125

Application for Certificate of Citizenship. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Replacement/Initial Arrival-Departure Doc. item
Application for Replacement/Initial Arrival-Departure Doc. item
Application for Replacement/Initial Arrival-Departure Doc.
$125

Application for Replacement/Initial Nonimmigrant Arrival-Departure Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal item
Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal item
Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal
$875

Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) item
Application for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”) item
Application for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”)
$350

Application for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals-DACA item
Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals-DACA item
Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals-DACA
$350

Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”– RENEWAL ONLY). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Petition for Alien Relative-F1, F2A, F2B, F3 & F4 categories item
Petition for Alien Relative-F1, F2A, F2B, F3 & F4 categories item
Petition for Alien Relative-F1, F2A, F2B, F3 & F4 categories
$250

Petition for Alien Relative (F1, F2A, F2B, F3 and F4 categories — I-130 ONLY). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status item
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status item
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status
$500

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (immediate relatives)
(includes I-485, PLUS I-131, I-765, I-864, and/or G-325A). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Register Permanent Residence (Child Under 14) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Child Under 14) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Child Under 14)
$425

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (immediate relatives)
(includes I-485, PLUS I-131, I-765, I-864, and/or G-325A) *For child under 14*. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Register Permanent Residence (Non-immediate) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Non-immediate) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Non-immediate)
$375

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (non-immediate relatives). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility item
Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility item
Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility
$600

Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver item
Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver item
Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver
$550

Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Adjust Status (Non-immediate- Child Under 14) item
Application to Adjust Status (Non-immediate- Child Under 14) item
Application to Adjust Status (Non-immediate- Child Under 14)
$200

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (non-immediate relatives)
*Child Under 14*. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Register Permanent Residence (Refugee/Asylee) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Refugee/Asylee) item
Application to Register Permanent Residence (Refugee/Asylee)
$200

Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (refugee/asylee status). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status 245(i) item
Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status 245(i) item
Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status 245(i)
$125

Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Petition for T Nonimmigrant Status (“T Visa”) item
Petition for T Nonimmigrant Status (“T Visa”) item
Petition for T Nonimmigrant Status (“T Visa”)
$500

Petition for T Nonimmigrant Status (“T Visa”) Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status (“U Visa”) item
Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status (“U Visa”) item
Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status (“U Visa”)
$500

Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status (“U Visa”) Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Travel Document item
Application for Travel Document item
Application for Travel Document
$125

Application for Travel Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Declaration of Financial Support item
Declaration of Financial Support item
Declaration of Financial Support
$125

Declaration of Financial Support. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Extend/Change of Nonimmigrant Status item
Application to Extend/Change of Nonimmigrant Status item
Application to Extend/Change of Nonimmigrant Status
$150

Application to Extend/Change of Nonimmigrant Status. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence/Green Card item
Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence/Green Card item
Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence/Green Card
$250

Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence (Remove Conditions on “Green Card”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Employment Authorization (Work Permit) item
Application for Employment Authorization (Work Permit) item
Application for Employment Authorization (Work Permit)
$100

Application for Employment Authorization (“EAD” Card or Work Authorization). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card/Green Card item
Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card/Green Card item
Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card/Green Card
$125

Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (Replace or Renew “Green Card”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA item
Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA item
Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA
$200

Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member item
Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member item
Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member
$150

Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member (“Joint Sponsor Affidavit of Support”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant item
Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant item
Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant
$375

Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant (“VAWA”, ‘SIJS”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Application for Action on Approved Application or Petition item
Application for Action on Approved Application or Petition item
Application for Action on Approved Application or Petition
$125

Application for Action on an Approved Application or Petition. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition item
Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition item
Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition
$100

Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request item
Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request item
Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request
$50

Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request (“FOIA Request”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Alien’s Change of Address Card item
Alien’s Change of Address Card item
Alien’s Change of Address Card
$25

Alien’s Change of Address Card. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Infopass Appointment (one per application free) item
Infopass Appointment (one per application free) item
Infopass Appointment (one per application free)
$25

Infopass Appointment (one per application free). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Translate Document (One Page Only) item
Translate Document (One Page Only) item
Translate Document (One Page Only)
$25

Translate Document (One Page Only). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

Translate Document (Two Pages) item
Translate Document (Two Pages) item
Translate Document (Two Pages)
$50

Translate Document (Two Pages). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.

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