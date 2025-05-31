Fees - List of Immigration Legal Services

Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request (“FOIA Request”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.