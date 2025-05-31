Fees - List of Immigration Legal Services

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Application for Naturalization. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Replacement Naturalization/Citizenship Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Certificate of Citizenship. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Replacement/Initial Nonimmigrant Arrival-Departure Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Asylum and for Withholding of Removal. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Temporary Protected Status (“TPS”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Consideration of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (“DACA”– RENEWAL ONLY). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Petition for Alien Relative (F1, F2A, F2B, F3 and F4 categories — I-130 ONLY). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (immediate relatives)
(includes I-485, PLUS I-131, I-765, I-864, and/or G-325A). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (immediate relatives)
(includes I-485, PLUS I-131, I-765, I-864, and/or G-325A) *For child under 14*. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (non-immediate relatives). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Waiver of Grounds of Inadmissibility. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Provisional Unlawful Presence Waiver. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (non-immediate relatives)
*Child Under 14*. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Register Permanent Residence or Adjust Status (refugee/asylee status). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Supplement A to Form I-485, Adjustment of Status Under Section 245(i). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Petition for T Nonimmigrant Status (“T Visa”) Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Petition for U Nonimmigrant Status (“U Visa”) Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Travel Document. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Declaration of Financial Support. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Extend/Change of Nonimmigrant Status. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Petition to Remove Conditions on Residence (Remove Conditions on “Green Card”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Employment Authorization (“EAD” Card or Work Authorization). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application to Replace Permanent Resident Card (Replace or Renew “Green Card”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Affidavit of Support Under Section 213A of the INA. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Contract Between Sponsor and Household Member (“Joint Sponsor Affidavit of Support”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Petition for Amerasian, Widow(er), or Special Immigrant (“VAWA”, ‘SIJS”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Application for Action on an Approved Application or Petition. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Refugee/Asylee Relative Petition Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Freedom of Information/Privacy Act and Online FOIA Request (“FOIA Request”). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Alien’s Change of Address Card. Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Infopass Appointment (one per application free). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Translate Document (One Page Only). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
Translate Document (Two Pages). Disclaimer: Before proceeding with the payment, please consult with your immigration legal representative or paralegal whether or not your immigration case will be taken or represented by SCEAIR. If your case will be represented by SCEAIR, you will be provided with a retainer agreement that will lay out the terms of your relationship as a client with SCEAIR. Although we wish everyone the best, we are not able to take on everyone's immigration case, so please consult beforehand regarding if or not SCEAIR will help with your case before making any payment.
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