Hope For Three

Hope For Three

Felicia Smith Jigsaw Competition Winter Edition - Sponsorship

1903 1st St

Rosenberg, TX 77471, USA

Diamond
$2,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Pre-event media release, photo opportunity + recognition in marketing and social media pre and post event. Name/logo on event web page + event signage. Two teams included and display table at event.

Sapphire
$1,500
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition in marketing and social media pre and post event. Name/logo on event web page + event signage. Two teams included.

Ruby
$1,000
This is a group ticket, it includes 8 tickets

Recognition event day. Website listing on event web page. Event signage, social media marketing, two teams included.

Emerald
$750
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition event day, event signage, multiple social media mentions, one team included.

Opal
$250
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Recognition event day, Social media mention, one team included.

Jigsaw Puzzles
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include event day recognition, social media mention, and one team – name/logo on all puzzle box secure packaging.

Awards
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include event day recognition, social media mention, and one team – name/logo signage display on award tables.

Food/Beverage
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include event day recognition, social media mention, and one team – name/logo signage display on refreshment tables.

Signage
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include event day recognition, social media mention, and one team – name/logo on all event signage (Generously Underwritten by)

Visual Timekeeper
$500
This is a group ticket, it includes 4 tickets

Benefits include event day recognition, social media mention, and one team – name/logo on continuous jumbo screen time display.

Team Registration
$200

A team of 4 competes for the title of fastest puzzler.

