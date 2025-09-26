Sales closed

Felicity House's Flash Sale Silent Auction

Pick-up location

3701 Cardiff Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90034, USA

#24 FLASH SALE - Regent Hotel in Santa Monica
$300

Starting bid

Value $2400


1 night stay at the Regent Hotel in Santa Monica (valet parking and taxes included) *EXPIRES 10/27/25


(2) Tickets to a 2025 season show at The Greek

Theatre (VIP parking lot G & admission for 2 to the

exclusive VIP Redwood Hospitality Deck included)

#51 FLASH SALE - Six Flags Fun & Swag
$50

Starting bid

Value $220


4 admission tickets to SIX FLAGS Magic Mountain (expires

12/30/25)


Swag from Power 106, 95.5 KLOS, 93.5 KDAY, and CALI 93.9

Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!