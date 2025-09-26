Felicity House's Flash Sale Silent Auction

Starting bid
Value $2400
1 night stay at the Regent Hotel in Santa Monica (valet parking and taxes included) *EXPIRES 10/27/25
(2) Tickets to a 2025 season show at The Greek
Theatre (VIP parking lot G & admission for 2 to the
exclusive VIP Redwood Hospitality Deck included)
Starting bid
Value $220
4 admission tickets to SIX FLAGS Magic Mountain (expires
12/30/25)
Swag from Power 106, 95.5 KLOS, 93.5 KDAY, and CALI 93.9
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!