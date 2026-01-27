Feline Fiesta Cash Bingo

Hosted by
About this event
Early Bird Tickets! 20 Standard Game Boards available as "Early Bird" tickets thru March 1, 2026. General admission tickets must be purchased in order to purchase special game boards or raffles.
20 Standard Game Boards: General admission ticket must be purchased in order to purchase special game boards or raffles.
Food pass allows the holder to visit each station once and receive a sampling of the food offerings available! Additional servings are available a la carte. Early bird food passes available to until March 1.
Food pass allows the holder to visit each station once and receive a sampling of the food available at each station! Minimum of 8 stations will be available, and stations will be a new selection on each bingo intermission, ranging from appetizers, to main courses, to desserts. Menu will be posted on the main Facebook event page.
Raffle tickets in advance $20, these will be available at the door for $25 per sheet. Raffle items include gift cards, event tickets, themed baskets, lotto items, and more!
Get your jackpot game board in advance, skip the registration line to purchase extra boards! Winner of this special bingo game receives $1,000 cash.
The winner will receive a Chewy delivery of $800 in food for their pets! Get your special game board in advance, skip the registration lines!
$250 Cash Prize
$250 Giant Food Stores Gift Card
$200 Chewy Gift Card
$250 Amazon Gift Card
$300 VISA Gift Card
$200 Petsmart Gift Card
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!