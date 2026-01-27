Foxys Cradle Nursery And Intensive Care Home For Neonatal Kittens

Foxys Cradle Nursery And Intensive Care Home For Neonatal Kittens

Feline Fiesta Cash Bingo

3158 Friedens Rd

Slatington, PA 18080, USA

General Admission
$25
Available until Mar 1

Early Bird Tickets! 20 Standard Game Boards available as "Early Bird" tickets thru March 1, 2026. General admission tickets must be purchased in order to purchase special game boards or raffles.

General Admission
$30

20 Standard Game Boards: General admission ticket must be purchased in order to purchase special game boards or raffles.

Early Bird Food Pass
$25
Available until Mar 1

Food pass allows the holder to visit each station once and receive a sampling of the food offerings available! Additional servings are available a la carte. Early bird food passes available to until March 1.

Food Pass
$35

Food pass allows the holder to visit each station once and receive a sampling of the food available at each station! Minimum of 8 stations will be available, and stations will be a new selection on each bingo intermission, ranging from appetizers, to main courses, to desserts. Menu will be posted on the main Facebook event page.

Basket/Gift Card Raffle sheet of 26 tickets
$20

Raffle tickets in advance $20, these will be available at the door for $25 per sheet. Raffle items include gift cards, event tickets, themed baskets, lotto items, and more!

$1,000 Cash Jackpot Bingo Board- LIME GREEN BOARD
$10

Get your jackpot game board in advance, skip the registration line to purchase extra boards! Winner of this special bingo game receives $1,000 cash.

$800 Chewy Pet Food Delivery- BROWN BOARD
$10

The winner will receive a Chewy delivery of $800 in food for their pets! Get your special game board in advance, skip the registration lines!

Special Game 1- BLUE BOARD
$5

$250 Cash Prize


Special Game 2- GREEN BOARD
$5

$250 Giant Food Stores Gift Card

Special Game 3-LAVENDER BOARD
$5

$200 Chewy Gift Card

Special Game 4- PINK BOARD
$5

$250 Amazon Gift Card

Special Game 5- YELLOW BOARD
$5

$300 VISA Gift Card

Special Game 6- RED BOARD
$5

$200 Petsmart Gift Card

