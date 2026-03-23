Felix and Fingers Dueling Pianos- Christmas in July Fundraiser

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About this event
🎹 Grand Piano VIP
Enjoy premium seating closest to the pianos for the most interactive and unforgettable experience of the night. Your Grand Piano VIP ticket includes two Encore Drink Coupon to start the evening off right.
Bring an unwrapped toy and receive two additional Encore Drink Coupon as our thank you for supporting local The Local Voice.
🎟️ Piano Party Admission
Enjoy a fun, high‑energy night filled with music, comedy, and crowd‑favorite sing‑alongs. Your Piano Party Admission ticket includes open seating and two drink coupons to kick off the evening.
Bring an unwrapped toy and receive two additional drink coupons as our thank‑you for supporting local children.
🎟️ Encore Drink Coupon
Keep the fun going with an Encore Drink Coupon — your pass to enjoy an additional beer or wine during the show. Perfect for guests who want to raise a glass and stay in the rhythm of the night.
Alcohol sales are managed through a coupon system to ensure compliance with event regulations. Coupons are $5 each. Must be 21+ with valid ID.
Center Stage Sponsor
Stand in the spotlight as one of only two Center Stage Sponsors for our Felix & Fingers Dueling Pianos Fundraiser. Your business will receive prominent recognition throughout the event, ensuring your brand is seen, celebrated, and connected to the heart of the night’s excitement.
As a Center Stage Sponsor, you’ll receive:
• Featured logo placement on event signage and digital promotions
• Stage‑side recognition during key moments of the show
• Spotlight listing on our website and social media
• Premium visibility throughout the evening’s entertainment
• Exclusive status as one of only two sponsors at this level
A dynamic way to support families in need while placing your business front and center in a night filled with music, energy, and community impact.
*Two VIP tickets
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!