Feliz Navidad 2025

402 W Court Ave

Las Cruces, NM 88005, USA

Admission - Adult
$30

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.

Admission - Child
$15

Child entry.

Sponsorship - Christmas Tree
$100

This sponsorship level includes one ticket and your name listed in the event program.

Sponsorship - Pinata
$200
groupTicketCaption

This sponsorship level includes two tickets and your name listed in the event program.

Sponsorship - Poinsetta
$300
groupTicketCaption

This sponsorship level includes four tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.

Sponsorship - O Holy Night
$500
groupTicketCaption

This sponsorship level includes six tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.

Sponsorship - Major Sponsor
$1,000
groupTicketCaption

This sponsorship level includes eight tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.

addExtraDonation

$

common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing