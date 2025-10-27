Feliz Navidad 2025

Enjoy the full program with access to all main activities.
Child entry.
This sponsorship level includes one ticket and your name listed in the event program.
This sponsorship level includes two tickets and your name listed in the event program.
This sponsorship level includes four tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.
This sponsorship level includes six tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.
This sponsorship level includes eight tickets and your name listed in the event program; your company logo in the program; and mention on stage during the show.
$
common:zeffyTipDisclaimerTicketing