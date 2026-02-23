Fellow Craft Festive Board

About this event
Festive Board Menu
Appetizer
Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup
A fresh blend of strawberries, red grapes, mandarin oranges, kiwi, and mango, garnished with mint.
⸻
Main Entrée
Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork
or
Tender Pulled Chicken
Slow-prepared and served warm with classic homestyle accompaniments.
Served with:
• Creamy Mashed Potatoes (gravy available upon request)
• Sweet Corn
• Honey Butter Glazed Carrots
⸻
Dessert
Classic White Cake with White Icing
A traditional white cake finished with smooth white icing.
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!