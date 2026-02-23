990570469

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990570469

About this event

Fellow Craft Festive Board

310 1st St NE

Carmel, IN 46032, USA

General Admission
$40

Festive Board Menu


Appetizer


Seasonal Fresh Fruit Cup

A fresh blend of strawberries, red grapes, mandarin oranges, kiwi, and mango, garnished with mint.



Main Entrée


Slow-Cooked Pulled Pork

or

Tender Pulled Chicken

Slow-prepared and served warm with classic homestyle accompaniments.


Served with:

• Creamy Mashed Potatoes (gravy available upon request)

• Sweet Corn

• Honey Butter Glazed Carrots



Dessert


Classic White Cake with White Icing

A traditional white cake finished with smooth white icing.

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