Fellows' Opening Concert

Enjoy a 20% discount when you book for yourself and a friend, partner, or family member. (For in-person attendance.)
Enjoy a 20% discount when you book for yourself and a friend, partner, or family member. (For in-person attendance.)
Under 30's
$8
For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)
For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)
A Merry Band of Songsters
$20
Enjoy a 33% discount when you book for a group of five or more.
Enjoy a 33% discount when you book for a group of five or more.
Add a donation for Cincinnati Song Initiative
$
Did you know? We fundraise with Zeffy to ensure 100% of your purchase goes to our mission!