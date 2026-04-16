Cincinnati Song Initiative

Hosted by

Cincinnati Song Initiative

About this event

Fellows' Opening Concert

290 CCM Blvd

Cincinnati, OH 45219, USA

General Admission
$30
For in-person or livestream attendance.
Date Night Package
$50
This is a group ticket, it includes 2 tickets
Enjoy a 20% discount when you book for yourself and a friend, partner, or family member. (For in-person attendance.)
Under 30's
$8
For awesome young people songin' on a budget. Are you under 30 but don't need this super cool discount? Support your CSI by purchasing a General Admission ticket! (For in-person or livestream attendance.)
A Merry Band of Songsters
$20

Enjoy a 33% discount when you book for a group of five or more.

Add a donation for Cincinnati Song Initiative

$

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